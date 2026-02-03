JCI Michigan Fall 2026 Conference

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About this event
For JCI affiliated individuals. Early bird rates, includes swag. Room block closes September 21, 2026.
For JCI affiliated individuals. Regular rates, includes swag. Room block closes September 21, 2026.
For JCI affiliated individuals. Last minute rates, includes swag. Room block closes September 21, 2026.
For JCI affiliated individuals. Late registration rates, swag NOT guaranteed.
Note, this ticket includes Saturday brunch and plated children's dinner at the awards gala and does not include any additional children's programming.
For JCI affiliated individuals. Swag not included. Room block closes September 21, 2026.
For JCI affiliated individuals. Saturday dinner & award ceremony only. Swag not included. Room block closes September 21, 2026.
For JCI affiliated individuals. Saturday dinner & award ceremony only. Swag not included.
For individuals not affiliated with JCI. Swag not included. Room block closes September 21, 2026.
For individuals not affiliated with JCI. Swag not included. Room block closes September 21, 2026.
Reserved for Hope College students only. Brunch and swag not included.
$
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