Michigan Jaycees

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Michigan Jaycees

About this event

JCI Michigan Fall 2026 Conference

225 College Ave

Holland, MI 49423, USA

JCI Members Early Bird Full Registration
$130
Available until Mar 31

For JCI affiliated individuals. Early bird rates, includes swag. Room block closes September 21, 2026.

JCI Members Regular Full Registration
$150
Available until Aug 31

For JCI affiliated individuals. Regular rates, includes swag. Room block closes September 21, 2026.

JCI Members Last Minute Full Registration
$160
Available until Oct 12

For JCI affiliated individuals. Last minute rates, includes swag. Room block closes September 21, 2026.

JCI Members Late Registration
$170
Available until Oct 24

For JCI affiliated individuals. Late registration rates, swag NOT guaranteed.

Children's Ticket (Brunch, & Dinner)
$25
Available until Oct 24

Note, this ticket includes Saturday brunch and plated children's dinner at the awards gala and does not include any additional children's programming.

JCI Members Brunch & Trainings ONLY
$30
Available until Oct 24

For JCI affiliated individuals. Swag not included. Room block closes September 21, 2026.

JCI Members Dinner ONLY
$60
Available until Oct 13

For JCI affiliated individuals. Saturday dinner & award ceremony only. Swag not included. Room block closes September 21, 2026.

JCI Members Late Dinner ONLY
$75
Available until Oct 24

For JCI affiliated individuals. Saturday dinner & award ceremony only. Swag not included.

Non-Members Brunch & Trainings
$60
Available until Oct 24

For individuals not affiliated with JCI. Swag not included. Room block closes September 21, 2026.

Non-Members Dinner ONLY
$100
Available until Oct 24

For individuals not affiliated with JCI. Swag not included. Room block closes September 21, 2026.

Trainings ONLY - Students
Free
Available until Oct 24

Reserved for Hope College students only. Brunch and swag not included.

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