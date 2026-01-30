JCI New York State Year-End Convention

About this event
Gain access to the Welcome Party, the Training & Programs, Awards & Turnover Ceremony and the After-Socials. This exclusive package includes a full day of immersive training, covering topics such as an official JCI training course, interactive discussions and a thought-provoking competition. The afternoon is followed by an evening of celebrating the achievements of the year with awards and the turnover of leadership. Don't miss this opportunity to learn, network and celebrate in one unforgettable event!
Recognition & Welcome Party-
Food and Non-Alcoholic drinks included
Date: Friday, February 13, 2026
Time: 6pm to 9pm
Venue: Papillon Bistro & Bar (22 E 54th St. New York, NY 10022)
Attire: Business Casual
Training & Program Proper-
Lunch is included.
Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Registration starts at 11:30 am.
Session Timing: 12pm to 6pm
Venue: Pearl Studios, 500 8th Ave. New York, NY 10018 Room #304
Attire: Business Casual
After-Socials
Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026 Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm Venue: Juniper Bar (237 W 35th St. New York, NY 10001) Note: While this event is free of charge, we kindly encourage everyone to register in advance for headcount purposes. Please note, attendees will be responsible for their own tab.
Gain access to the Recognition and Welcome Party! An exciting evening offering a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to mingle, network, and connect with fellow members, alumni, key figures in the JCI Community, members of the JCI USA 2025 National Team: National President Bethanie Miller along with National Vice Presidents Danyella Berry and Jubert Paul Ong.
Enjoy drinks, music, and great conversations as we celebrate the start of an unforgettable event. It's the perfect opportunity to make new connections, share experiences, and set the tone for the days ahead. Don't miss this chance to socialize and build lasting relationships!
Food and Non-Alcoholic drinks included
Date: Friday, February 13, 2026
Time: 6pm to 9pm
Venue: Papillon Bistro & Bar (22 E 54th St. New York, NY 10022)
Attire: Business Casual
Registration for this event is complimentary and includes food and non-alcoholic beverages.
To assist with accurate headcount planning, we kindly ask all attendees to register in advance.
Please note that alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the attendee’s own expense.
Gain access to a full day of immersive Training & Programs designed to enhance This includes immersive training, covering topics such as an official JCI training course, interactive discussions and a thought-provoking competition. The afternoon is followed by an evening of celebrating the achievements of the year with awards and the turnover of leadership. Don't miss this opportunity to learn, network and celebrate in one unforgettable event!
Lunch is included.
Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Registration starts at 11:30 am.
Session Timing: 12pm to 6pm
Venue: Pearl Studios, 500 8th Ave. New York, NY 10018 Room #304
Attire: Business Casual
Gain access to a night of celebration after an eventful program! Enjoy drinks, music, and great conversations as we celebrate the start of an unforgettable event. It's the perfect opportunity to make new connections and share experiences. Don't miss this chance to socialize and build lasting relationships!
Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Venue: Juniper Bar (237 W 35th St. New York, NY 10001)
Note: While this event is free of charge, we kindly encourage everyone to register in advance for headcount purposes. Please note, attendees will be responsible for their own tab.
$
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