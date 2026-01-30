JCI New York State

Hosted by

JCI New York State

About this event

JCI New York State Year-End Convention

500 8th Ave

New York, NY 10018, USA

Full Event Package
$30

Gain access to the Welcome Party, the Training & Programs, Awards & Turnover Ceremony and the After-Socials. This exclusive package includes a full day of immersive training, covering topics such as an official JCI training course, interactive discussions and a thought-provoking competition. The afternoon is followed by an evening of celebrating the achievements of the year with awards and the turnover of leadership. Don't miss this opportunity to learn, network and celebrate in one unforgettable event!


Recognition & Welcome Party-

Food and Non-Alcoholic drinks included

Date: Friday, February 13, 2026

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Venue: Papillon Bistro & Bar (22 E 54th St. New York, NY 10022)

Attire: Business Casual


Training & Program Proper-

Lunch is included.

Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Registration starts at 11:30 am.

Session Timing: 12pm to 6pm

Venue: Pearl Studios, 500 8th Ave. New York, NY 10018 Room #304

Attire: Business Casual


After-Socials

Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026 Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm Venue: Juniper Bar (237 W 35th St. New York, NY 10001) Note: While this event is free of charge, we kindly encourage everyone to register in advance for headcount purposes. Please note, attendees will be responsible for their own tab.

Recognition & Welcome Party
Free

Gain access to the Recognition and Welcome Party! An exciting evening offering a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to mingle, network, and connect with fellow members, alumni, key figures in the JCI Community, members of the JCI USA 2025 National Team: National President Bethanie Miller along with National Vice Presidents Danyella Berry and Jubert Paul Ong.


Enjoy drinks, music, and great conversations as we celebrate the start of an unforgettable event. It's the perfect opportunity to make new connections, share experiences, and set the tone for the days ahead. Don't miss this chance to socialize and build lasting relationships!


Food and Non-Alcoholic drinks included

Date: Friday, February 13, 2026

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Venue: Papillon Bistro & Bar (22 E 54th St. New York, NY 10022)

Attire: Business Casual


Registration for this event is complimentary and includes food and non-alcoholic beverages.

To assist with accurate headcount planning, we kindly ask all attendees to register in advance.

Please note that alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the attendee’s own expense.

Training & Programs
$30

Gain access to a full day of immersive Training & Programs designed to enhance This includes immersive training, covering topics such as an official JCI training course, interactive discussions and a thought-provoking competition. The afternoon is followed by an evening of celebrating the achievements of the year with awards and the turnover of leadership. Don't miss this opportunity to learn, network and celebrate in one unforgettable event!


Lunch is included.

Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Registration starts at 11:30 am.

Session Timing: 12pm to 6pm

Venue: Pearl Studios, 500 8th Ave. New York, NY 10018 Room #304

Attire: Business Casual

After-Socials
Free

Gain access to a night of celebration after an eventful program! Enjoy drinks, music, and great conversations as we celebrate the start of an unforgettable event. It's the perfect opportunity to make new connections and share experiences. Don't miss this chance to socialize and build lasting relationships!



Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Venue: Juniper Bar (237 W 35th St. New York, NY 10001)


Note: While this event is free of charge, we kindly encourage everyone to register in advance for headcount purposes. Please note, attendees will be responsible for their own tab.

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