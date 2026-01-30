JCI New York State Year-End Convention

Gain access to the Recognition and Welcome Party! An exciting evening offering a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to mingle, network, and connect with fellow members, alumni, key figures in the JCI Community, members of the JCI USA 2025 National Team: National President Bethanie Miller along with National Vice Presidents Danyella Berry and Jubert Paul Ong.





Enjoy drinks, music, and great conversations as we celebrate the start of an unforgettable event. It's the perfect opportunity to make new connections, share experiences, and set the tone for the days ahead. Don't miss this chance to socialize and build lasting relationships!





Food and Non-Alcoholic drinks included

Date: Friday, February 13, 2026

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Venue: Papillon Bistro & Bar (22 E 54th St. New York, NY 10022)

Attire: Business Casual





Registration for this event is complimentary and includes food and non-alcoholic beverages.

To assist with accurate headcount planning, we kindly ask all attendees to register in advance.

Please note that alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the attendee’s own expense.