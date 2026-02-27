Jain Center of Northern California

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Jain Center of Northern California

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JCIS 2026 - Player Registration Waitlist

722 S Main St

Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

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Youth Female U18 - 1 Sport
Free

Registration for any 1 sport

Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)

Youth Female U18 - 2 Sports
Free

Registration for any 2 sports

Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)

Youth Female U18 - 3 Sports
Free

Registration for all 3 sports

Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)

Youth Male U18 - 1 Sport
Free

Registration for any 1 sport

Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)

Youth Male U18 - 2 Sports
Free

Registration for any 2 sports

Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)

Youth Male U18 - 3 Sports
Free

Registration for all 3 sports

Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)

Female Above 18 - 1 Sport
Free

Registration for any 1 sport

Age: 18+ (Born Before 1/1/2008)

Female Above 18 - 2 Sport
Free

Registration for any 1 sport

Age: 18+ (Born Before/1/2008)

Female Above 18 - 3 Sports
Free

Registration for all 3 sports

(Born Before 1/1/2008)

Male Above 18 - 1 Sport
Free

Registration for any 1 sport

Age: 18+ (Born Before/1/2008)

Male Above 18 - 2 Sport
Free

Registration for any 1 sport

Age: 18+ (Born Before/1/2008)

Male Above 18 - 3 Sports
Free

Registration for all 3 sports

(Born Before 1/1/2008)

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