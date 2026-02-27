JCIS 2026 - Player Registration Waitlist

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About this event
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Registration for any 1 sport
Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)
Registration for any 2 sports
Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)
Registration for all 3 sports
Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)
Registration for any 1 sport
Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)
Registration for any 2 sports
Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)
Registration for all 3 sports
Age: Up to 18 (Born After 1/1/2008)
Registration for any 1 sport
Age: 18+ (Born Before 1/1/2008)
Registration for any 1 sport
Age: 18+ (Born Before/1/2008)
Registration for all 3 sports
(Born Before 1/1/2008)
Registration for any 1 sport
Age: 18+ (Born Before/1/2008)
Registration for any 1 sport
Age: 18+ (Born Before/1/2008)
Registration for all 3 sports
(Born Before 1/1/2008)
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