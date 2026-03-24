Jain Center of Northern California

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Jain Center of Northern California

About this event

JCL Box Cricket 2026 - Player WAITLIST Registration

Milpitas

CA 95035, USA

Men 18+
Free

Select this ticket if you are eligible to play with men category.

Women 18+
Free

Select this ticket if you are eligible to play with women category.

Youth 13-17
Free

Select this ticket if you want to play in youth (boys + girls) category. Age cannot be more than 17 years and 364 days. You will be asked to prove the age.

Kids 8-12
Free

Select this ticket if you want to play in kids (boys + girls) category. Age can be NO less than 8 years and NO more than 11 years and 364 days. You will be asked to prove the age.

Add a donation for Jain Center of Northern California

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