JCL Box Cricket 2026 - Player WAITLIST Registration

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Select this ticket if you are eligible to play with men category.
Select this ticket if you are eligible to play with women category.
Select this ticket if you want to play in youth (boys + girls) category. Age cannot be more than 17 years and 364 days. You will be asked to prove the age.
Select this ticket if you want to play in kids (boys + girls) category. Age can be NO less than 8 years and NO more than 11 years and 364 days. You will be asked to prove the age.
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