Jain Center of Northern California

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Jain Center of Northern California

About this event

JCNC Pathshala - Gujarati shala Pre-Registration 2026-2027

Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 1
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 6

Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 2
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 13

Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 3
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 6

Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 4
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 6

Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 5
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 3

Non-Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 1
$201

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 2

Non-Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 2
$201

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 3

Non-Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 3
$201

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 2

Non-Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 4
$201

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 2

Non-Members - Gujarati Shala Grade 5
$201

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 1

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