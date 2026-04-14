Jain Center of Northern California

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Jain Center of Northern California

About this event

JCNC Pathshala - Hindi shala Pre-Registration 2026-2027

Members - Hindi Shala Grade 1
$171

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 25

Members - Hindi Shala Grade 2
$171

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 25

Members - Hindi Shala Grade 3
$171

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 15

Members - Hindi Shala Grade 4
$171

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 17

Members - Hindi Shala Grade 5
$171

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 22

Members - Hindi Shala Grade 6+
$171

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 6

Non-Members - Hindi Shala Grade 1
$221

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 5

Non-Members - Hindi Shala Grade 2
$221

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 5

Non-Members - Hindi Shala Grade 3
$221

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 3

Non-Members - Hindi Shala Grade 4
$221

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 3

Non-Members - Hindi Shala Grade 5
$221

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 3

Non-Members - Hindi Shala Grade 6+
$221

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 1

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