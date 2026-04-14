JCNC Pathshala - Hindi shala Pre-Registration 2026-2027

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Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 25
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 25
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 15
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 17
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 22
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 6
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 5
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 5
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 3
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 3
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 3
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 1
$
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