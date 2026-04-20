Jain Center of Northern California

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Jain Center of Northern California

About this event

JCNC Pathshala - Jain Shala Pre-Registration 2026-2027

Members - Jain pre-k shala
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 50

Members - Jain Shala Grade KG
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 77

Members - Jain Shala Grade 1
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 77

Members - Jain Shala Grade 2
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 72

Members - Jain Shala Grade 3
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 72

Members - Jain Shala Grade 4
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 50

Members - Jain Shala Grade 5
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 40

Members - Jain Shala Grade 6
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 22

Members - Jain Shala Grade 7
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 27

Members - Jain Shala Grade 8+
$101

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 18

Non-Members - Jain pre-k shala
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 5

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade KG
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 8

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade 1
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 8

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade 2
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 8

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade 3
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 8

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade 4
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 5

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade 5
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 5

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade 6
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 3

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade 7
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 3

Non-Members - Jain Shala Grade 8+
$151

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, please choose the non-member option below. You will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 2

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