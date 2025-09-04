JCNC Pathshala - Jain Sr. Shala - Waitlist Confirmations - 2025-2026

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Non member - $131
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade Strength - 50
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Non member - $131
Register each student separately for their classes.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing