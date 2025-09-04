JCNC Pathshala - Jain Sr. Shala - Waitlist Confirmations - 2025-2026

Members - Jain Shala Grade 4
$91

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.

Non member - $131


Register each student separately for their classes.


Max Grade Strength - 50

Members - Jain Shala Grade 7
$91

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.

Non member - $131


Register each student separately for their classes.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing