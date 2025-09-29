JCS Fall Fiesta Silent Auction

Hosted by
Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party
Win 4 tickets to see the magic of Disney on Ice as Mickey and friends take you on an unforgettable adventure!
🎉 Happening December 4–6, 2025. Valued at $108!
Professional Championship Bull Riders & Barrel Racing
Score 4 tickets to an action-packed night of rodeo thrills at Vibrant Arena! 🐂🏆 January 24, 2026.
Valued at $180!
Quad City Storm Hockey
Cheer on the Storm with 4 lower bowl tickets to any 2025–2026 regular season home game! 🏒⚡
Valued at $100.
Jim Wahn’s Automotive Central – Oil Change
Keep your car running smoothly with this certificate, good for up to $100 toward a standard oil change at Jim Wahn’s Automotive Central! 🚗✨
Principal for the Day
Give your student the ultimate school experience—spend a day as Principal! 📚👩🏫 They’ll help make announcements, visit classrooms, and enjoy special privileges alongside Mrs. McLaughlin. A priceless memory your child will never forget!
Gym Teacher for the Day!
Your student will team up with Mrs. Leischner to take charge of PE class! 🏀⚽ From leading warm-ups to picking fun games, it’s an active day full of excitement and school spirit. An unforgettable experience!
Lunch Crew for the Day!
Step behind the counter with Mrs. Young and experience the joy of serving up smiles (and lunch!) to classmates. 🍎🥪 Your student will get to help in the kitchen, serve food, and enjoy this unique “behind-the-scenes” school day experience. A memory that’s truly priceless!
Torch Bearer for the Walkathon
Kick off our newest school tradition in style! 🎉 The winning student will lead the way as Torch Bearer for the Walkathon in May—carrying the torch at the front of the parade and setting the pace for the day’s excitement. Don’t worry, no real flames involved—our “torch” is an LED lantern for maximum glow and zero singed eyebrows! 🔦✨ A once-in-a-lifetime honor and priceless memory!
Reserved Front Row for the Christmas Program at 10am on 12/11 Preschool - 4th grade
Skip the scramble for seats and enjoy the best view in the house for the 10am performance! 🎄✨ The winning family will have front row seats reserved just for them at this year’s Christmas Program—perfect for photos, videos, and soaking in every moment of holiday joy.
Reserved Front Row for the Christmas Program 2pm on 12/11 Kindergarten - 4th grade
Skip the scramble for seats and enjoy the best view in the house for the 2pm performance! 🎄✨ The winning family will have front row seats reserved just for them at this year’s Christmas Program—perfect for photos, videos, and soaking in every moment of holiday joy.
10 Casual Day Passes
Give your student the gift of dress-down days! 👕🎒 This pass set includes 10 opportunities to skip the uniform and enjoy a casual day at school (note: passes cannot be used on Mass days). A favorite treat for any student!
Custodian for the Day!
Your student will join Mr. Hessman to see what it’s like to be custodian for the day! 🧹✨ From helping with light duties to making the rounds, it’s a unique behind-the-scenes school experience they won’t forget.
All-Star Game Announcer with Mr. Baresel
Step up to the mic! 🎤🏀 Your student will join Mr. Baresel as the official announcer for the Jordan All-Star Basketball Game. From calling player introductions to pumping up the crowd, they’ll be part of the action in an unforgettable way!
8th Grade Graduation – Reserved Front Row Seating
Celebrate your graduate with the best seats in the house! 🎓✨ The winning family will enjoy reserved front row seating at the Jordan 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony—perfect for capturing every proud moment in photos and video.
School Marquee Message
Light up the school sign with your student’s name! 🎉 Whether it’s for a birthday, a big accomplishment, or just a special shout-out, the winning family gets to post a personalized message on the school marquee for all to see (subject to approval by school administration).
Early Book Fair Access + $50 Credit
Be the first to shop the Book Fair! 📚✨ The winning student will enjoy early access during Book Fair week (Oct. 27, 2025) plus a $50 spending credit to pick out their favorite books and goodies. A reader’s dream come true!
Extra Locker for the School Year – 5th Grade
Double the space, double the fun! 🗝️📚 The winning 5th grade student will receive an extra locker to use all year long. Perfect for storing books, sports gear, or just having a little extra room to stay organized.
Extra Locker for the School Year – 6th Grade
Double the space, double the fun! 🗝️📚 The winning 6th grade student will receive an extra locker to use all year long. Perfect for keeping books, sports gear, and personal items organized.
Extra Locker for the School Year – 7th Grade
Double the space, double the fun! 🗝️📚 The winning 7th grade student will receive an extra locker to use all year long. Extra space = extra convenience for busy middle schoolers!
Extra Locker for the School Year – 8th Grade
Double the space, double the fun! 🗝️📚 The winning 8th grade student will receive an extra locker to use all year long—perfect for books, sports gear, and staying organized during their final year at Jordan!
VIP Parent Parking | October 2025 – January 2026
Secure a prime spot at the end of the staff parking lot! 🚗✨ This VIP Parent Parking Pass guarantees you a reserved space marked just for you. The perfect convenience for busy school mornings and afternoons all season long!
VIP Parent Parking | February 2026 – May 2026
Secure a prime spot at the end of the staff parking lot! 🚗✨ This VIP Parent Parking Pass guarantees you a reserved space marked just for you. The perfect convenience for busy school mornings and afternoons all season long!
