JCS Fall Fiesta Silent Auction

Torch Bearer for the Walkathon

Kick off our newest school tradition in style! 🎉 The winning student will lead the way as Torch Bearer for the Walkathon in May—carrying the torch at the front of the parade and setting the pace for the day’s excitement. Don’t worry, no real flames involved—our “torch” is an LED lantern for maximum glow and zero singed eyebrows! 🔦✨ A once-in-a-lifetime honor and priceless memory!