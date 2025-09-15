Jordan Catholic School Wreath Fundraiser 2025

This Christmas wreath is beautifully decorated with selected white-tipped and glittered pinecones, festively accented with jingle bells and trimmed with a gold-backed, red velvet bow.
The Victorian Wreath brings a taste of Old World craftsmanship to your Christmas wreaths. Handcrafted from fresh evergreens, the Victorian Wreath is trimmed with an exquisite burgundy bow with imprinted wired edges. Natural bronze pine cones accented with gold jingle bells and unbreakable satin-finished Christmas bulb ornaments complete this enchanting wreath.
The distinctive look of this festive Christmas Wreath is a favorite for those that want a unique look. This wreath is handcrafted from fresh evergreen boughs and decorated with natural ponderosa pine cones, a green fabric bow, and three Christmas bulb picks to give it just the right amount of ‘Holiday Cheer’! The wreath as pictured arrives fully decorated and ready to display.
This traditional Christmas Wreath is made from evergreen boughs and is decorated with a generous 4-inch wide fabric bow with gold wired edges.
The ornamental trimmings include faux cranberry sprigs and gold juniper twigs. Three natural bronze ponderosa pine cones laced with gold jingle bells set the finishing touches for this stunning addition to any and all holiday decoration themes.
This seasonal centerpiece, as pictured, is bursting with naturally scented mixed evergreens which stay fresh and moist from the floral foam base.
*Size: approx. 18 inches wide.
This Table Top Tree arrives with all the trimmings pictured for fun, easy holiday decorating. This live Table Top Tree is a perfect way to decorate in children’s rooms, home entryways, office settings, elderly facilities, and more! These are nursery-grown dwarf Alberta spruce trees and may be planted outdoors after the holidays to enjoy for years to come!
*Size: approx. 22-24 inches tall.
These are the perfect holiday decorations for both home and commercial use on entryways, light poles, and more!
Custom designed EZ Hangers allow you to easily display your Christmas wreath or spray in seconds. No nails or hammers. The Christmas Wreath EZ Hanger fits on almost all doors.
Add just the right amount of twinkle to your 25-inch Christmas wreaths, sprays or centerpiece with our battery operated LED light sets. The small controller/timer is easily hidden within the products’ foliage.
