JCSA Baseball Raffle

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About this raffle
This raffle gift pack includes:
-A Family Four Pack Ticket certificate for the Cleburne Railroaders
-A Railroader snap back hat
-A Railroader cup
-A Reuseable La Moderna bag
-A Railroaders clear stadium bag
-2 Railroaders Bam Bams
-1 travel size hand sanitizer
-1 travel size sunscreen
The drawing will be held March 26, 2026 at the end of the last home baseball game.
This raffle is being done by:
JCSA
PO Box 1053
Cleburne, TX 76033
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