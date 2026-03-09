JCSA Baseball Raffle

This raffle gift pack includes:

-A Family Four Pack Ticket certificate for the Cleburne Railroaders

-A Railroader snap back hat

-A Railroader cup

-A Reuseable La Moderna bag

-A Railroaders clear stadium bag

-2 Railroaders Bam Bams

-1 travel size hand sanitizer

-1 travel size sunscreen





The drawing will be held March 26, 2026 at the end of the last home baseball game.





This raffle is being done by:

JCSA

PO Box 1053

Cleburne, TX 76033



