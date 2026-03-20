JCSE-VA Merchandise

JCSE-VA Embroidered Merchandise by Venus Atkins.
JCSE-VA Branded Attire is available for sale.
To place orders, email Lamont Akins @ [email protected]
for available items & prices.
*Special Order Colored Dress Shirts $65.00
*Long Sleeve Shirt Yoke (back of shirt below collar)
*JCSE-VA Patrol Cap Tan/OD Green/Black/Grey - $20.00
*JCSE-VA Patrol Cap Camouflage Colors: Blue/Green/Pink/Woodland - $25.00
*JCSE-VA Thermal Mug - $15.00
*JCSE 50-Year History Book $15.00 (only a small quantity left)
Short Sleeve "Polo" Shirt White/Black/Purple
S/M/L - $35
XL to 5X $40
White Short or Long Sleeve Dress Shirt S/M/L $50.00
XL to 5X $55.00
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!