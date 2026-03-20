Jcse Veterans Association

Offered by

Jcse Veterans Association

JCSE-VA Merchandise

**New Item ** JCSE-VA Logo Lapel Pin item
**New Item ** JCSE-VA Logo Lapel Pin
$8
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JCSE Patch Lapel Pin item
JCSE Patch Lapel Pin
$1
0
11oz Whiskey Glass JCSE-VA Logo item
11oz Whiskey Glass JCSE-VA Logo
$15
0
JCSE-VA Logo Patch item
JCSE-VA Logo Patch
$5
0
Insulated Purple Tumbler with JCSE-VA Logo item
Insulated Purple Tumbler with JCSE-VA Logo
$20
0
JCSE-VA Embroidered Merchandise by Venus Atkins item
JCSE-VA Embroidered Merchandise by Venus Atkins
Free

JCSE-VA Embroidered Merchandise by Venus Atkins.

JCSE-VA Branded Attire is available for sale.   

To place orders, email Lamont Akins @ [email protected] 

for available items & prices.



*Special Order Colored Dress Shirts $65.00

*Long Sleeve Shirt Yoke (back of shirt below collar)

*JCSE-VA Patrol Cap Tan/OD Green/Black/Grey - $20.00

*JCSE-VA Patrol Cap Camouflage Colors: Blue/Green/Pink/Woodland - $25.00

*JCSE-VA  Thermal Mug - $15.00

*JCSE 50-Year History Book $15.00 (only a small quantity left)

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Short Sleeve "Polo" Shirt White/Black/Purple S/M/L - $35 - item
Short Sleeve "Polo" Shirt White/Black/Purple S/M/L - $35 -
$35

Short Sleeve "Polo" Shirt White/Black/Purple

S/M/L - $35 

XL to 5X $40

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White Short or Long Sleeve Dress Shirt item
White Short or Long Sleeve Dress Shirt
$50

White Short or  Long Sleeve Dress Shirt S/M/L   $50.00

XL to 5X $55.00

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