Jcse Veterans Association

Offered by

Jcse Veterans Association

About the memberships

JCSE Veterans Association Membership

Life Membership - Currently Serving (Active/Guard/Res)
$200

No expiration

One-time payment (Qualifies for Life Member Number Engraved on Coin  & Membership Packet with Membership Card, & JCSE-VA Golf Shirt)

2-Year General Membership - Currently Serving (AD/G/R)
$50

Any member who purchases their first General Membership but within 6 months decides to obtain a full Lifetime Membership will receive a credit. Their corresponding General Membership fee payment will be credited to their Lifetime payment fee balance due. 

Life Membership - Veterans (Alumni) of JCSE
$250

No expiration

One-time payment (Qualifies for Life Member Number Engraved on Coin  & Membership Packet  with Membership Card,& JCSE-VA Golf Shirt)

2 Year General Membership - Veterans (Alumni) of JCSE
$75

Any member who purchases their first General Membership but within 6 months decides to obtain a full Lifetime Membership will receive a credit. Their corresponding General Membership fee payment will be credited to their Lifetime payment fee balance due. 

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