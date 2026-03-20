JCSE Veterans Association Membership

About the memberships
No expiration
One-time payment (Qualifies for Life Member Number Engraved on Coin & Membership Packet with Membership Card, & JCSE-VA Golf Shirt)
Any member who purchases their first General Membership but within 6 months decides to obtain a full Lifetime Membership will receive a credit. Their corresponding General Membership fee payment will be credited to their Lifetime payment fee balance due.
No expiration
One-time payment (Qualifies for Life Member Number Engraved on Coin & Membership Packet with Membership Card,& JCSE-VA Golf Shirt)
Any member who purchases their first General Membership but within 6 months decides to obtain a full Lifetime Membership will receive a credit. Their corresponding General Membership fee payment will be credited to their Lifetime payment fee balance due.
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