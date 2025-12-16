Hosted by

JCSU National Alumni Association

About this raffle

Golden Bulls Glory: CIAA Champion Signed Football Raffle

CIAA Champion JCSU Team-Signed Football
$10

$10 = 1 raffle entry


Each ticket gives you one (1) chance to win an official CIAA Champion JCSU Golden Bulls team-signed football.🏈

💛💙This exclusive championship keepsake celebrates Golden Bull excellence and history. Proceeds support JCSU NAA initiatives and alumni engagement efforts.


🚚Delivery:
Winners outside the Charlotte, NC area are responsible for postage and handling. Local pickup available.



Add a donation for JCSU National Alumni Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!