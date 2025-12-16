Golden Bulls Glory: CIAA Champion Signed Football Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
$10 = 1 raffle entry
Each ticket gives you one (1) chance to win an official CIAA Champion JCSU Golden Bulls team-signed football.🏈
💛💙This exclusive championship keepsake celebrates Golden Bull excellence and history. Proceeds support JCSU NAA initiatives and alumni engagement efforts.
🚚Delivery:
Winners outside the Charlotte, NC area are responsible for postage and handling. Local pickup available.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!