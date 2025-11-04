The Golden Bull Holiday Boutique

This high-quality ceramic ornament features the JCSU logo etched in a unique laser-engraved design, accented with a gold bow and hanging cord — a perfect keepsake for your holiday tree. 💛💙
This midweight cable knit throw combines cozy comfort with timeless elegance. Featuring a soft, chunky sweater-knit texture and subtle team spirit, it’s perfect for layering on your bed, curling up with a book, or binging your favorite show. The ultimate blend of warmth and Golden Bull pride!
Size: 60" x 50".
This 10" seated plush buddy wears a cozy hooded sweatshirt featuring the JCSU logo and a cheerful smile ready for hugs. Perfect for gifting, collecting, or showing your school pride in the sweetest way!
This ultra-soft Frosty Fleece features cozy Sherpa material with bold team-color trim and an embroidered JCSU Golden Bulls patch. Perfect for chilly games, movie nights, or adding a touch of team pride to your home décor.
Size: 60" x 50".
Stay warm and chic in this Alps Faux Fur Pom Beanie, featuring a cozy cable-knit design, soft acrylic fabric, and a fold-up cuff embroidered with our iconic Golden Bulls logo. The playful faux fur pom pom adds a touch of winter charm that’s perfect for campus days, tailgates, or gifting a fellow Smithite.
Size: One size
Share the joy of Golden Bull pride this season with an elegant holiday card.
Card features
Celebrate the season with this elegant card featuring Biddle Hall in a snowy wonderland — a timeless tribute to Golden Bull pride.
Card features
Share the spirit of the season with this elegant card featuring a festive tree and Golden Bull ornaments celebrating JCSU 1867 pride.
Card features
A cozy fireplace and a tree trimmed with JCSU and 1867 ornaments celebrate legacy and warmth this season.
Card features
Turn up the Golden Bull flair with these 24K gold-plated playing cards — stylish, unique, and built to last! Each deck shines with JCSU pride, featuring a sleek metallic finish that’s durable, waterproof, and unforgettable. Perfect for game nights, alumni gifts, or adding a touch of Golden Bull luxury to your collection.
Vendor: Deezy Decks
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!