The Golden Bull Holiday Boutique

Golden Bulls Ceramic Christmas Bulb Ornament
$15

This high-quality ceramic ornament features the JCSU logo etched in a unique laser-engraved design, accented with a gold bow and hanging cord — a perfect keepsake for your holiday tree. 💛💙

Golden Bulls Cable Knit Throw Blanket
$65

This midweight cable knit throw combines cozy comfort with timeless elegance. Featuring a soft, chunky sweater-knit texture and subtle team spirit, it’s perfect for layering on your bed, curling up with a book, or binging your favorite show. The ultimate blend of warmth and Golden Bull pride!


Size: 60" x 50".

Cuddlebud Plush Golden Bull
$18

This 10" seated plush buddy wears a cozy hooded sweatshirt featuring the JCSU logo and a cheerful smile ready for hugs. Perfect for gifting, collecting, or showing your school pride in the sweetest way!

Golden Bulls Frosty Fleece Blanket
$40

This ultra-soft Frosty Fleece features cozy Sherpa material with bold team-color trim and an embroidered JCSU Golden Bulls patch. Perfect for chilly games, movie nights, or adding a touch of team pride to your home décor.


Size: 60" x 50".

Golden Bulls Alps Faux Fur Pom Beanie
$30

Stay warm and chic in this Alps Faux Fur Pom Beanie, featuring a cozy cable-knit design, soft acrylic fabric, and a fold-up cuff embroidered with our iconic Golden Bulls logo. The playful faux fur pom pom adds a touch of winter charm that’s perfect for campus days, tailgates, or gifting a fellow Smithite.


Size: One size

JCSU Holiday Wishes Cards
$30

Share the joy of Golden Bull pride this season with an elegant holiday card.


Card features

  • Outside design: An elegant and festive ornament featuring honoring JCSU.
  • Inside message: A holiday greeting that includes "Merry & Bright," a wish for peace, laughter, and a bright new year of "unity, purpose, and continued success."
  • Pack size: Ten cards per pack.
  • Artist: Dee Sullivan, owner of AiArtInclusive.
Biddle Hall Wonderland Holiday Cards
$30

Celebrate the season with this elegant card featuring Biddle Hall in a snowy wonderland — a timeless tribute to Golden Bull pride.


Card features

  • Outside design: An elegant rendering of Biddle Hall during winter, covered in snow.
  • Inside message: A holiday greeting wishing peace, laughter, and a "bright new year of unity, purpose, and continued success".
  • Pack size: Ten cards per pack.
  • Artist: Dee Sullivan, owner of AiArtInclusive.


1867 “Tree of Legacy” Holiday Cards
$30

Share the spirit of the season with this elegant card featuring a festive tree and Golden Bull ornaments celebrating JCSU 1867 pride.


Card features

  • Outside design: An elegant card featuring a festive tree adorned with "Golden Bull" ornaments, celebrating Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) 1867 pride.
  • Inside message: A holiday greeting that reads, "Merry & Bright — May your holidays be filled with peace, laughter, and the enduring spirit that connects us all. Here’s to a bright new year of unity, purpose, and continued success!"
  • Pack size: Ten cards per pack.
  • Artist: Designed by Smithite Artist Dee Sullivan, Owner of AiArtInclusive.
Golden Bull Hearth & Heritage Holiday Cards
$30

A cozy fireplace and a tree trimmed with JCSU and 1867 ornaments celebrate legacy and warmth this season.


Card features

  • Outside design: A cozy fireplace scene with a tree trimmed with ornaments celebrating JCSU and its founding year, 1867.
  • Inside message: A holiday greeting wishing for a "Merry & Bright" season filled with peace, laughter, and an enduring spirit, along with a "bright new year of unity, purpose, and continued success!"
  • Pack size: Ten cards per pack.
  • Artist: Designed by Smithite Artist Dee Sullivan, owner of AiArtInclusive. 


JCSU “Let There Be Lit” 24K Gold Playing Cards
$30

Turn up the Golden Bull flair with these 24K gold-plated playing cards — stylish, unique, and built to last! Each deck shines with JCSU pride, featuring a sleek metallic finish that’s durable, waterproof, and unforgettable. Perfect for game nights, alumni gifts, or adding a touch of Golden Bull luxury to your collection.


