JCSU National Alumni Association's 2025 Homecoming Silent Auction

Enjoy a tasting of all 10 estate-grown wines at this scenic vineyard in Hamptonville, NC.
📍 4430 Vineyard View Lane, Hamptonville, NC
Value $18
Slim, stylish, and smart. Tracks activity, sleep, and workouts with up to 7 days of battery life. Includes call/text/calendar notifications and customizable bands.
Value $25
Toast to the Crest of the Blue Ridge Tour & Tasting
Enjoy a behind-the-scenes vineyard experience and tasting at this beautiful 65-acre estate in Flat Rock, NC.
Private event | Date by reservation.
Value $1,500
Experience a private, seated wine tasting at Dynamis Estate Wines—5 pours, 90 minutes, all guided by a pro. A wine lover’s dream!
Reservations required.
Value $110
Two bags of premium coffee beans aged in Uncle Nearest whiskey barrels for a bold, smooth, and unforgettable flavor. A true treat for coffee lovers with a taste for something extraordinary.
Value $50
Sip, relax, and reconnect! Enjoy a wine tasting for two and a 1-hour stay in the romantic “Date Nite Treehouse” at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe, NC. A dreamy getaway without leaving town!
Value $75
Includes a stylish wine cooler and 6 plastic bronze-colored glasses. Durable, chic, and ready for any celebration!
Value $50
Enjoy a relaxing wine tasting for two at Douglas Vineyards, a charming and welcoming winery nestled in the heart of North Carolina (Kannapolis, NC) wine country. Explore a variety of locally crafted wines in a cozy tasting room or on the scenic outdoor patio—perfect for a casual afternoon date or a fun outing with a friend. Cheers to good wine and great company!
Value $30
Handmade jeweled ice bucket — chic, stylish, and functional. The perfect touch of sparkle for your bar or table.
Value $75
One bottle of Baltimore Spirits Company (black-owned) Amber & Opal is an elegant blend of Tea, Smoke, Honey, and Rye Whiskey. The result is a thoughtful sipper on the rocks, or the superstar at your next cocktail party. Amber & Opal serves as a beacon of craft whiskey excellence with every bottle meticulously handmade.
value $70
Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience. Up to 12 people* - 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.
*Tastings available in IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, WI, MO, AZ
Value $415
One Trader Joe's Reusable Bag with a snack sampler featuring Trader Joe’s favorites: crisps, crackers, cookies, chips & more!
Take home a collector’s treasure: a stunning lithograph photo of NFL star Cam Heyward. Perfect for football fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts, this piece celebrates the talent and legacy of one of the game’s most respected players. A bold display item for your home, office, or fan cave!
Value $40
Endless options, delivered to your door. Spend $100 on anything you love!
VIBE Black Vodka (black-owned) - filtered, purified and distilled 6 times in order to achieve its refreshing appeal.
Value $46
Enjoy a delightful wine experience at Cauble Creek Vineyards, a family-owned winery nestled in the rolling hills of North Carolina. This certificate entitles you and a guest to a complimentary wine tasting for two, where you’ll sip and savor locally crafted wines in a warm and welcoming setting. Perfect for a relaxing afternoon, date, or outing with a friend.
Value: $40
Show your skin that you are worth it with a 7-Piece set of Essential Skincare Products created just for MEN!
Clean and Protect your skin, while Preventing signs of premature aging with MKMen!
Package includes:
• MKMen Daily Face Wash
• MKMen Special Edition Beard Wash
• MKMen Cooling After-Shave Gel
• MKMen Advanced Facial Hydrator with Sunscreen
• MKMen Hydrating Eye Cream
• MKMen Mint Lip Balm
Completed with an OFFICIAL PHILADELPHIA EAGLES, INSULATED TRAVEL MUG 🍺
GIFT VALUE $175
Show your Golden Bull pride with this exclusive alumni package, perfect for Homecoming 2025 and beyond!
Includes:
Value: $425
Kenneth “Picasso” Hunt – The Art Monster
Internationally recognized artist Kenneth “Picasso” Hunt is known for his bold creativity and boundary-pushing style. Founder of Abstract Reality Art Gallery, Hunt showcases his own acclaimed collections (The Art Monster, Sinister, Untitled) while inspiring the next generation of artists.
Value $400
Enjoy two tickets to the Homecoming game along with a parking pass for convenient access. Perfect for alumni, friends, or family looking to relive the excitement of JCSU football while avoiding the hassle of game-day parking.
Value: $84
Cap City Clothing Co (a Smithite-owned brand) celebrates Golden Bull pride with this new velvet varsity lettering design! Honoring JCSU as one of the founding HBCU-9 of 1867, this classic look blends tradition with standout style.
Stand out day or night in this reflective JCSU Golden Bulls t-shirt by Cap City Clothing Co (Smithite-owned brand). With full reflective lettering front and back, it honors JCSU as one of the founding HBCU-9 of 1867 while adding a bold, modern twist.
Every ticket is a new chance to win — and with potential prizes topping $100,000, this bundle could turn into the score of a lifetime!
Best of all, every bid helps support JCSU students and the Building Together campaign — so you’re a winner no matter what!
Double-walled vacuum insulated premium 18/8 stainless steel leak proof lids. Cold or hot
