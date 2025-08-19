eventClosed

JCSU National Alumni Association's 2025 Homecoming Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

3315 Scott Futrell Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208, USA

Dobbins Creek Vineyards Tasting for One item
Dobbins Creek Vineyards Tasting for One
$8

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a tasting of all 10 estate-grown wines at this scenic vineyard in Hamptonville, NC.
📍 4430 Vineyard View Lane, Hamptonville, NC


Value $18

Fitbit Alta Activity Tracker item
Fitbit Alta Activity Tracker
$12.50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Slim, stylish, and smart. Tracks activity, sleep, and workouts with up to 7 days of battery life. Includes call/text/calendar notifications and customizable bands.


Value $25

Fitbit Alta Activity Tracker item
Fitbit Alta Activity Tracker
$12.50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Slim, stylish, and smart. Tracks activity, sleep, and workouts with up to 7 days of battery life. Includes call/text/calendar notifications and customizable bands.


Value $25

Private After-Hours Tour & Tasting at Marked Tree Vineyard item
Private After-Hours Tour & Tasting at Marked Tree Vineyard
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Toast to the Crest of the Blue Ridge Tour & Tasting

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes vineyard experience and tasting at this beautiful 65-acre estate in Flat Rock, NC.
Private event | Date by reservation.


Value $1,500

🍷 Sip. Savor. Discover - Private Wine Tasting item
🍷 Sip. Savor. Discover - Private Wine Tasting
$55

auctionV2.input.startingBid


Experience a private, seated wine tasting at Dynamis Estate Wines—5 pours, 90 minutes, all guided by a pro. A wine lover’s dream!
Reservations required.

Value $110

Kaldi’s x Uncle Nearest Barrel-Aged Coffee (2 Bags) item
Kaldi’s x Uncle Nearest Barrel-Aged Coffee (2 Bags)
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two bags of premium coffee beans aged in Uncle Nearest whiskey barrels for a bold, smooth, and unforgettable flavor. A true treat for coffee lovers with a taste for something extraordinary.


Value $50

🍷 Treehouse Date Night for Two! item
🍷 Treehouse Date Night for Two!
$37.50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sip, relax, and reconnect! Enjoy a wine tasting for two and a 1-hour stay in the romantic “Date Nite Treehouse” at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe, NC. A dreamy getaway without leaving town!


Value $75

Super Chill Wine Cooler + 6 Bronze Wine Glasses item
Super Chill Wine Cooler + 6 Bronze Wine Glasses
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes a stylish wine cooler and 6 plastic bronze-colored glasses. Durable, chic, and ready for any celebration!


Value $50

Wine tasing for Two at Douglas Vineyards item
Wine tasing for Two at Douglas Vineyards
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a relaxing wine tasting for two at Douglas Vineyards, a charming and welcoming winery nestled in the heart of North Carolina (Kannapolis, NC) wine country. Explore a variety of locally crafted wines in a cozy tasting room or on the scenic outdoor patio—perfect for a casual afternoon date or a fun outing with a friend. Cheers to good wine and great company!


Value $30

🥂 Lifestyle Luxury Ice Bucket item
🥂 Lifestyle Luxury Ice Bucket
$37.50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Handmade jeweled ice bucket — chic, stylish, and functional. The perfect touch of sparkle for your bar or table.


Value $75

Amber & Opal Honey Botanical Whiskey item
Amber & Opal Honey Botanical Whiskey
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One bottle of Baltimore Spirits Company (black-owned) Amber & Opal is an elegant blend of Tea, Smoke, Honey, and Rye Whiskey. The result is a thoughtful sipper on the rocks, or the superstar at your next cocktail party. Amber & Opal serves as a beacon of craft whiskey excellence with every bottle meticulously handmade.


value $70

Wine Sampling Experience Gift Certificate item
Wine Sampling Experience Gift Certificate
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience. Up to 12 people* - 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.
*Tastings available in IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, WI, MO, AZ


Value $415

Wine Sampling Experience Gift Certificate item
Wine Sampling Experience Gift Certificate
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience. Up to 12 people* - 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.
*Tastings available in IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, WI, MO, AZ


Value $415

Trader Joe’s Reusable Bag with Goodies item
Trader Joe’s Reusable Bag with Goodies
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One Trader Joe's Reusable Bag with a snack sampler featuring Trader Joe’s favorites: crisps, crackers, cookies, chips & more!

Cam Heyward Lithograph Photo item
Cam Heyward Lithograph Photo
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Take home a collector’s treasure: a stunning lithograph photo of NFL star Cam Heyward. Perfect for football fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts, this piece celebrates the talent and legacy of one of the game’s most respected players. A bold display item for your home, office, or fan cave!


Value $40

$100 Amazon Gift Card item
$100 Amazon Gift Card
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Endless options, delivered to your door. Spend $100 on anything you love!

One bottle VIBE Black Vodka item
One bottle VIBE Black Vodka
$23

auctionV2.input.startingBid

VIBE Black Vodka (black-owned) - filtered, purified and distilled 6 times in order to achieve its refreshing appeal.


Value $46

One bottle VIBE Black Vodka item
One bottle VIBE Black Vodka
$23

auctionV2.input.startingBid

VIBE Black Vodka (black-owned) - filtered, purified and distilled 6 times in order to achieve its refreshing appeal.


Value $46

Cauble Creek Vineyards Tasting for Two
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a delightful wine experience at Cauble Creek Vineyards, a family-owned winery nestled in the rolling hills of North Carolina. This certificate entitles you and a guest to a complimentary wine tasting for two, where you’ll sip and savor locally crafted wines in a warm and welcoming setting. Perfect for a relaxing afternoon, date, or outing with a friend.


Value: $40

MaryKay Men's Essential Skincare Basket item
MaryKay Men's Essential Skincare Basket
$87.50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Show your skin that you are worth it with a 7-Piece set of Essential Skincare Products created just for MEN!


Clean and Protect your skin, while Preventing signs of premature aging with MKMen!


Package includes:

• MKMen Daily Face Wash

• MKMen Special Edition Beard Wash

• MKMen Cooling After-Shave Gel

• MKMen Advanced Facial Hydrator with Sunscreen

• MKMen Hydrating Eye Cream

• MKMen Mint Lip Balm


Completed with an OFFICIAL PHILADELPHIA EAGLES, INSULATED TRAVEL MUG 🍺


GIFT VALUE $175


JCSU NAA Mega Swag Bag item
JCSU NAA Mega Swag Bag item
JCSU NAA Mega Swag Bag item
JCSU NAA Mega Swag Bag
$212

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Show your Golden Bull pride with this exclusive alumni package, perfect for Homecoming 2025 and beyond!

Includes:

  • 🏈 Two (2) Homecoming Game Tickets + Parking Pass
  • 🎒 JCSU NAA Backpack
  • 👕 JCSU T-Shirt
  • 🧥 JCSU Hoodie
  • 🚩 JCSU Alumni Garden Flag with Pole
  • 💺 JCSU Stadium Chair
  • 🧣 JCSU Stadium Blanket


Value: $425

Artwork - Kenneth "Picasso" Hunt item
Artwork - Kenneth "Picasso" Hunt
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Kenneth “Picasso” Hunt – The Art Monster
Internationally recognized artist Kenneth “Picasso” Hunt is known for his bold creativity and boundary-pushing style. Founder of Abstract Reality Art Gallery, Hunt showcases his own acclaimed collections (The Art Monster, Sinister, Untitled) while inspiring the next generation of artists.


Value $400

Artwork - Kenneth "Picasso" Hunt item
Artwork - Kenneth "Picasso" Hunt
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Kenneth “Picasso” Hunt – The Art Monster

Internationally recognized artist Kenneth “Picasso” Hunt is known for his bold creativity and boundary-pushing style. Founder of Abstract Reality Art Gallery, Hunt showcases his own acclaimed collections (The Art Monster, Sinister, Untitled) while inspiring the next generation of artists.


Value $400

Artwork - Kenneth "Picasso" Hunt item
Artwork - Kenneth "Picasso" Hunt
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Kenneth “Picasso” Hunt – The Art Monster

Internationally recognized artist Kenneth “Picasso” Hunt is known for his bold creativity and boundary-pushing style. Founder of Abstract Reality Art Gallery, Hunt showcases his own acclaimed collections (The Art Monster, Sinister, Untitled) while inspiring the next generation of artists.


Value $400

HC Sports Package: 2 Game Tickets + Parking Pass item
HC Sports Package: 2 Game Tickets + Parking Pass
$42

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy two tickets to the Homecoming game along with a parking pass for convenient access. Perfect for alumni, friends, or family looking to relive the excitement of JCSU football while avoiding the hassle of game-day parking.


Value: $84

HC Sports Package: 2 Game Tickets + Parking Pass item
HC Sports Package: 2 Game Tickets + Parking Pass
$42

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy two tickets to the Homecoming game along with a parking pass for convenient access. Perfect for alumni, friends, or family looking to relive the excitement of JCSU football while avoiding the hassle of game-day parking.


Value: $84

JCSU67 Velvet Varsity Tee item
JCSU67 Velvet Varsity Tee item
JCSU67 Velvet Varsity Tee
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cap City Clothing Co (a Smithite-owned brand) celebrates Golden Bull pride with this new velvet varsity lettering design! Honoring JCSU as one of the founding HBCU-9 of 1867, this classic look blends tradition with standout style.

JCSU HBCU Reflective Tee-Shirt item
JCSU HBCU Reflective Tee-Shirt item
JCSU HBCU Reflective Tee-Shirt item
JCSU HBCU Reflective Tee-Shirt
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Stand out day or night in this reflective JCSU Golden Bulls t-shirt by Cap City Clothing Co (Smithite-owned brand). With full reflective lettering front and back, it honors JCSU as one of the founding HBCU-9 of 1867 while adding a bold, modern twist.

$150 Lottery Scratch-Off Bundle
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Every ticket is a new chance to win — and with potential prizes topping $100,000, this bundle could turn into the score of a lifetime!

Best of all, every bid helps support JCSU students and the Building Together campaign — so you’re a winner no matter what!

Two JCSU cruiser tumblers
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Double-walled vacuum insulated premium 18/8 stainless steel leak proof lids. Cold or hot

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing