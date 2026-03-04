Hosted by

Jersey City Theater Center Inc

JCTC 20th Anniversary GLOBAL GALA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

Fall Stage Main Production Tickets item
Fall Stage Main Production Tickets
$85

Starting bid

2 Tickets For The Fall Main Stage Production

Private Chef Caribbean Dinner For 4 Guests item
Private Chef Caribbean Dinner For 4 Guests
$400

Starting bid

Personal Training Session item
Personal Training Session
$200

Starting bid

2 3-Pack Personal Training Sessions

Joe M. Gilmore Painting item
Joe M. Gilmore Painting
$150

Starting bid

In The Middle Of A Hurricane You Searched For Me 18" x 24"

New Jersey Symphony Concert Ticket item
New Jersey Symphony Concert Ticket
$115

Starting bid

 2 Orchestral Level Tickets To A New Jersey Symphony Concert

Midnight Market VIP Tickets item
Midnight Market VIP Tickets
$140

Starting bid

6 VIP Tickets At The Midnight Market April 10 - 11

Rhadames Painting
$4,250

Starting bid

34" x 34" Painting

Natural Dye Package item
Natural Dye Package
$75

Starting bid

Natural Dye Package Up To Five Pieces (Cotton T-shirts, sweats, shirts, dresses, etc

Original Imports Gift Baskets item
Original Imports Gift Baskets
$40

Starting bid

Gift Basket Specialty Imported Italian Liqueurs: OTTO Bergamotto and Tereo Limoncello Liqueurs

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