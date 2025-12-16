JD Chamber of Commerce Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Includes all Chamber Membership benefits plus enhanced visibility:
• Two guaranteed visibility spotlights per year — coordinated promotion featuring your business through Chamber social media, newsletter mention, and placement in the Business of the Week rotation on the digital billboard.
• Public recognition as a supporter of one Chamber program or event (e.g., Golf Scramble shirts, Legislative Breakfast supporter).
• Featured in the Chamber’s annual “Thank You to Our Partners” recognition.
Ideal for businesses that want consistent public visibility and recognition throughout Jeff Davis Parish.
Includes all Community Partner benefits plus expanded, year-round visibility:
• Four visibility spotlights per year (quarterly coordinated promotion through Chamber social media, newsletter features, and digital billboard rotation)
• Logo displayed on Chamber materials and event promotions throughout the year
• Verbal recognition at major Chamber events as a Leadership Partner
Ideal for businesses that want recurring presence and sustained visibility across the parish — not just once.
Includes all Leadership Partner benefits plus exclusive Chamber visibility:
• Named as a Presenting Partner for one major Chamber program for the year (“Presented in partnership with [Your Business]”)
• Banner and logo recognition tied to that program, with year-round top billing as a key supporter of business growth in Jeff Davis Parish
Designed for banks, hospitals, utilities, and anchor employers that want their brand consistently connected to Chamber initiatives across the entire parish.
(Per Event)
Includes: Your business listed on event signage, programs, tickets, and/or banners, Public thank-you at the event, A Chamber social media thank-you tied to that event’s audience
Great option for businesses that want to support a specific audience (farmers, local employers, workforce, parish leadership) without doing a full annual partnership
(Per Event)
Includes: Your business listed on event signage, programs, tickets, and/or banners, Public thank-you at the event, A Chamber social media thank-you tied to that event’s audience
Great option for businesses that want to support a specific audience (farmers, local employers, workforce, parish leadership) without doing a full annual partnership
(Per Event)
Includes: Your business listed on event signage, programs, tickets, and/or banners, Public thank-you at the event, A Chamber social media thank-you tied to that event’s audience
Great option for businesses that want to support a specific audience (farmers, local employers, workforce, parish leadership) without doing a full annual partnership
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!