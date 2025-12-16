JD Chamber of Commerce Sponsorship

Includes all Chamber Membership benefits plus enhanced visibility:



• Two guaranteed visibility spotlights per year — coordinated promotion featuring your business through Chamber social media, newsletter mention, and placement in the Business of the Week rotation on the digital billboard.



• Public recognition as a supporter of one Chamber program or event (e.g., Golf Scramble shirts, Legislative Breakfast supporter).



• Featured in the Chamber’s annual “Thank You to Our Partners” recognition.





Ideal for businesses that want consistent public visibility and recognition throughout Jeff Davis Parish.