Custom designed for JDC by a Jewish Deaf designer, Bekah Guerrero. Features American Sign Language fingerspelling CHAI inside the Hebrew Chai letter. Light gray shirt with blue print.





Shirt Specs:

4.5 oz., lightweight, 50 % polyester, 25% combed ring spun cotton & 25 % rayon

1x1 rib knit neck

Shoulder to shoulder taping

Tear-away label

This lightweight, tri-blend fabric looks and feels great. It combines the softness and comfort of ring-spun cotton, the strength and resilience of polyester – and the breathability of rayon. Featuring a rib knit neck, it allows the wearer room for stretching – and also enhances the overall look of the T-shirt.