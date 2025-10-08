Offered by
Custom designed for JDC by a Jewish Deaf designer, Bekah Guerrero. Features American Sign Language fingerspelling CHAI inside the Hebrew Chai letter. Light gray shirt with blue print.
Shirt Specs:
This lightweight, tri-blend fabric looks and feels great. It combines the softness and comfort of ring-spun cotton, the strength and resilience of polyester – and the breathability of rayon. Featuring a rib knit neck, it allows the wearer room for stretching – and also enhances the overall look of the T-shirt.
Custom designed for JDC by a Jewish Deaf designer, Bekah Guerrero. Features American Sign Language fingerspelling CHAI inside the Hebrew Chai letter. Blue shirt with white print.
Shirt Specs:
Custom designed for JDC by a Jewish Deaf designer, Bekah Guerrero. Features American Sign Language fingerspelling CHAI inside the Hebrew Chai letter. Light gray sweatshirt with blue print.
Sweatshirt Specs:
