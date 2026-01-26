Hosted by

2026 Sportsman's Banquet Online Auction

990 SC-81, McCormick, SC 29835, USA

Roland Martin Autographed Hat
$75

Starting bid

Roland Martin is a celebrated and highly respected sport fisherman. Martin is host of Fishing with Roland Martin on the NBCSN television channel. Three generations of award winning Martin family members have signed this one of kind hat! Make it yours by offering your best bid!

Montana Fly Fishing for Two
$1,295

Starting bid

Cast your bid for a full day guided fishing excursion in Montana!

Your choice from 5 amazing lakes or rivers!


All equipment provided with guide!


Valid within 24 months of purchase!


Travel/Airfare not included. Accommodations not included but can be added with Guest Service Team when making reservations.

  • Terms and Conditions
    • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience. Subject to availability.
    • Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and NYE. Please inquire for details.
    • Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your Montana Fly Fishing single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
    • Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected travel date.




Mexican 4 night getaway for 4 guests
$1,495

Starting bid

Discover your favorite Mexican paradise with a stay at your

choice of luxury resort in Riviera Maya, Acapulco,

Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto

Peñasco, or Mazatlán!

12 months to book from date of purchase!


Unwind in an elegant two-bedroom suite with

private balcony!


Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling

swimming pools, world-class dining, waterparks,

spas, golf courses, and more!


Take advantage of wellness center access and

preferred rates on golf!


Airfare not included.


  • Terms and Conditions
    • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
    • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
    • Maximum occupancy of six adults and two children under 12 years old.
    • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
    • An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.
    • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
    • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
    • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.




