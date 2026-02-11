Jean Ribault National Alumni Association's Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 19, 2027
Benefits include:
Access to the alumni newsletter
Invitations to local alumni events
Virtual membership card
Networking opportunities with fellow alumni
Alumni Association T-shirt
Memberships run from January 1st - December 31st of each year.
Valid until February 19, 2027
Benefits include:
All Bronze Membership benefits, plus:
Access to alumni online forums and discussion groups
10% discount on Jean Ribault Alumni merchandise
Early registration for alumni events and activities
Alumni Association T-shirt
Virtual membership card
Memberships run from January 1st - December 31st of each year.
Valid until February 19, 2027
Benefits include:
All Silver Membership benefits, plus:
Access to recorded webinars and professional development workshops
Special recognition in the alumni newsletter
One complimentary ticket to the annual Ribault Honors Banquet
Alumni Swag Bag
Memberships run from January 1st - December 31st of each year.
Valid until February 19, 2027
Benefits include:
All Gold Membership benefits, plus:
VIP access to all alumni events, including priority seating
Invitation to exclusive networking receptions with faculty and distinguished guests
One-on-one mentoring experience with Ribault students (pending school approval)
Featured spotlight in the alumni newsletter
Alumni Swag Bag
Memberships run from January 1st - December 31st of each year.
