Jean Ribault National Alumni Association

Offered by

Jean Ribault National Alumni Association

About the memberships

Jean Ribault National Alumni Association's Membership

Bronze Membership
$100

Valid until February 19, 2027

Benefits include:


 Access to the alumni newsletter

 Invitations to local alumni events

 Virtual membership card

 Networking opportunities with fellow alumni

 Alumni Association T-shirt


Memberships run from January 1st - December 31st of each year. 




Silver Membership
$200

Valid until February 19, 2027

Benefits include:


All Bronze Membership benefits, plus:


 Access to alumni online forums and discussion groups

 10% discount on Jean Ribault Alumni merchandise

 Early registration for alumni events and activities

 Alumni Association T-shirt

 Virtual membership card


Memberships run from January 1st - December 31st of each year. 


Gold Membership
$300

Valid until February 19, 2027

Benefits include:


All Silver Membership benefits, plus:


 Access to recorded webinars and professional development workshops

 Special recognition in the alumni newsletter

 One complimentary ticket to the annual Ribault Honors Banquet

 Alumni Swag Bag


Memberships run from January 1st - December 31st of each year. 


Platinum Membership
$500

Valid until February 19, 2027

Benefits include:


All Gold Membership benefits, plus:


 VIP access to all alumni events, including priority seating

 Invitation to exclusive networking receptions with faculty and distinguished guests

 One-on-one mentoring experience with Ribault students (pending school approval)

 Featured spotlight in the alumni newsletter

 Alumni Swag Bag


Memberships run from January 1st - December 31st of each year. 


Add a donation for Jean Ribault National Alumni Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!