Jeanna’s IFeed

Hosted by

Jeanna’s IFeed

About this event

Jeanna’s IFeed Collab 2 Impact Royal Charity Ball Fundraiser & Impact Awards 2026

5641 Indian River Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23464, USA

General admission
$95

Attendance

Meal

Networking

Entertainment

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Including 2 general admission ticket to attend the event 1 business Logo on step and repeat Plaque recognition keepsake Digital recognition on Jeanna’s IFeed platforms and night of event.

Gold
$1,500

Including 1 general admission ticket to attend the event 1 business Logo on step and repeat Plaque recognition keepsake Digital recognition on Jeanna’s IFeed platforms and night of event.


Bronze
$700

1 business logo on step and repeatDigital recognition on Jeanna’s IFeed platforms and night of event.

Swag Bag Advertising Opportunity
$60

Opportunity to advertise your business to attending guest Requirements Must mail 100 ct items to Jeanna’s IFeed 2 weeks before event to address below ⬇️

5660 Weblin Drive Virginia Beach VA 23462



Add a donation for Jeanna’s IFeed

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!