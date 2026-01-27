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Jeep Hardside Luggage Set Pop-Up

One chance of winning JEEP hardside luggage set
$5

One chance of winning Jeep Luggage Set. Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) Local pickup only In Turbotville or Norry.


Two piece set...

20" and 28" suitcase!


  • Adventure grade gear engineered from a lightweight, robust ABS/PC hard shell, mirroring the toughness of Jeep off-road prowess
  • Trail-Tested double-spinner wheels letting you conquer any terrain with zero weight on your hand for easy travel
  • Interlocking Zippers for your lock to secure gear (lock not included); interior featuring tie-down straps, a utility pocket and a zippered mesh divider, allowing organization for your next journey into the wild
  • Side and top carrying handles for a swift and secure grip, facilitating easy lifting and carrying as you venture to your next destination
  • Jeep-Inspired Logo Embossment paying homage to the legendary Jeep automobile, ensuring your luggage is as iconic as your outdoor adventures

Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only.


Two piece set...

20" and 28" suitcase!


    Three chances of winning JEEP hardside luggage set
    $10

    Three chances of winning Jeep Luggage Set. Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) Local pickup only In Turbotville or Norry.


    Two piece set...

    20" and 28" suitcase!


    • Adventure grade gear engineered from a lightweight, robust ABS/PC hard shell, mirroring the toughness of Jeep off-road prowess
    • Trail-Tested double-spinner wheels letting you conquer any terrain with zero weight on your hand for easy travel
    • Interlocking Zippers for your lock to secure gear (lock not included); interior featuring tie-down straps, a utility pocket and a zippered mesh divider, allowing organization for your next journey into the wild
    • Side and top carrying handles for a swift and secure grip, facilitating easy lifting and carrying as you venture to your next destination
    • Jeep-Inspired Logo Embossment paying homage to the legendary Jeep automobile, ensuring your luggage is as iconic as your outdoor adventures

    Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only.


    Two piece set...

    20" and 28" suitcase!


      Eight chances of winning JEEP hardside luggage set
      $20

      Eight chances of winning Jeep Luggage Set. Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) Local pickup only In Turbotville or Norry.


      Two piece set...

      20" and 28" suitcase!


      • Adventure grade gear engineered from a lightweight, robust ABS/PC hard shell, mirroring the toughness of Jeep off-road prowess
      • Trail-Tested double-spinner wheels letting you conquer any terrain with zero weight on your hand for easy travel
      • Interlocking Zippers for your lock to secure gear (lock not included); interior featuring tie-down straps, a utility pocket and a zippered mesh divider, allowing organization for your next journey into the wild
      • Side and top carrying handles for a swift and secure grip, facilitating easy lifting and carrying as you venture to your next destination
      • Jeep-Inspired Logo Embossment paying homage to the legendary Jeep automobile, ensuring your luggage is as iconic as your outdoor adventures

      Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only.


      Two piece set...

      20" and 28" suitcase!


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