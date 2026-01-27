Jeep Hardside Luggage Set Pop-Up

About this raffle
One chance of winning Jeep Luggage Set. Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) Local pickup only In Turbotville or Norry.
Two piece set...
20" and 28" suitcase!
Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only.
Two piece set...
20" and 28" suitcase!
Three chances of winning Jeep Luggage Set. Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) Local pickup only In Turbotville or Norry.
Two piece set...
20" and 28" suitcase!
Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only.
Two piece set...
20" and 28" suitcase!
Eight chances of winning Jeep Luggage Set. Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) Local pickup only In Turbotville or Norry.
Two piece set...
20" and 28" suitcase!
Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only.
Two piece set...
20" and 28" suitcase!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!