Jeep Hardside Luggage Set Pop-Up

One chance of winning Jeep Luggage Set. Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) Local pickup only In Turbotville or Norry.





Two piece set...

20" and 28" suitcase!





Adventure grade gear engineered from a lightweight, robust ABS/PC hard shell, mirroring the toughness of Jeep off-road prowess

Trail-Tested double-spinner wheels letting you conquer any terrain with zero weight on your hand for easy travel

Interlocking Zippers for your lock to secure gear (lock not included); interior featuring tie-down straps, a utility pocket and a zippered mesh divider, allowing organization for your next journey into the wild

Side and top carrying handles for a swift and secure grip, facilitating easy lifting and carrying as you venture to your next destination

Jeep-Inspired Logo Embossment paying homage to the legendary Jeep automobile, ensuring your luggage is as iconic as your outdoor adventures

Take a chance on winning a new, quality, luggage set by Jeep in beige color! Jeep Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners!! (approx $200 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only.





Two piece set...

20" and 28" suitcase!



