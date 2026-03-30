Hosted by

South Webster Jeeps Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Jeep Jackpot 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10529 Main St, South Webster, OH 45682, USA

Beat the Bomb! - Virtual Game for 6 People item
Beat the Bomb! - Virtual Game for 6 People
$20

Starting bid

Every Beat The Bomb Virtual booking includes: 1-hr hosted gaming experience, a dedicated expert game host, leaderboard results, & FREE team photos and videos. Valued at $105

Bradford Photography Family Portrait Session & Hotel item
Bradford Photography Family Portrait Session & Hotel
$300

Starting bid

Luxury Experience Gift Certificate includes:

  • A luxury photography session at our New York, Miami, or Orange County studios
  • A handcrafted 20" canvas portrait with rich artistic finishing
  • A luxurious hotel stay for an unforgettable donor experience
    (available at all locations except Southern California)
  • Valued at $5,500
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens item
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens
$25

Starting bid

(4) General Admission Tickets

Valued at $128

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Eliza Gold Pendant Necklace

Valued at $70

gorjana Jewlery Gift Card item
gorjana Jewlery Gift Card item
gorjana Jewlery Gift Card item
gorjana Jewlery Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style. Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection. Visit any gorjana store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look.


Valued at $150

COSI Tickets (2) item
COSI Tickets (2)
$15

Starting bid

Two (2) General Admission Tickets

Valued at $60

Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

TBA

Valued at $75

Perfect North Slopes (2) Perfect Day Tickets item
Perfect North Slopes (2) Perfect Day Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Two Vouchers redeemable for one visit, valid for up to 8 hours skiing/snowboarding or 2 hours of tubing. Monday-Friday, non-Holiday.

Valued at @$158

Urban Air Adventure Park - (4) Deluxe Tickets item
Urban Air Adventure Park - (4) Deluxe Tickets
$15

Starting bid

(4) Deluxe Admission Tickets

Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio

Valued at $88

Urban Air Adventure Park - (4) Deluxe Tickets item
Urban Air Adventure Park - (4) Deluxe Tickets
$15

Starting bid

(4) Deluxe Admission Tickets

Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio

Valued at $88

Urban Air Adventure Park - (6) Deluxe Tickets item
Urban Air Adventure Park - (6) Deluxe Tickets
$25

Starting bid

(6) Deluxe Admission Tickets

Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio

Valued at $132

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt - Explorer Hunt Pass for (10) (Copy) item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt - Explorer Hunt Pass for (10) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Grab your friends for a fun-filled adventure leading you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories. Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges and win! Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.


Valued at $120

Urban Air Adventure Park - (8) Deluxe Tickets item
Urban Air Adventure Park - (8) Deluxe Tickets
$35

Starting bid

(8) Deluxe Admission Tickets

Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio

Valued at $176

Urban Air Adventure Park - (10) Deluxe Tickets item
Urban Air Adventure Park - (10) Deluxe Tickets
$45

Starting bid

(10) Deluxe Admission Tickets

Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio

Valued at $220

Urban Air Adventure Park - (10) Deluxe Tickets item
Urban Air Adventure Park - (10) Deluxe Tickets
$45

Starting bid

(10) Deluxe Admission Tickets

Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio

Valued at $220

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt - Explorer Hunt Pass for (10) item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt - Explorer Hunt Pass for (10)
$25

Starting bid

Grab your friends for a fun-filled adventure leading you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories. Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges and win! Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.


Valued at $120

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt - Explorer Hunt Pass for (10) item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt - Explorer Hunt Pass for (10)
$25

Starting bid

Grab your friends for a fun-filled adventure leading you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories. Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges and win! Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.


Valued at $120

R& R Tent Rental Gift Certificate item
R& R Tent Rental Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate toward a tent rental – perfect for parties, graduations, or special events

Valued at $100

Scioto Hills Christian Camp & Retreat Gift Certificate item
Scioto Hills Christian Camp & Retreat Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

$150 Gift Certificate toward Registration

Valued at $150


SW Fall Sports Package 2026 -2027 Season item
SW Fall Sports Package 2026 -2027 Season
$35

Starting bid

Admits (2) into every home regular season contest at all FALL 2026 Junior and Senior High School sporting events. Includes (1) jeep blanket & (1)$50 concession vouchers.


Valued at $157

SW Winter Sports Package 2026-2027 Season item
SW Winter Sports Package 2026-2027 Season
$40

Starting bid

Admits (2) into every home regular season contest at all Winter Junior and Senior High School sporting events during the 2026-2027 school year, (1) jeep blanket & (1) $50 concession voucher.


Valued at $181

SW All Season Sports Package 2026-2027 Season item
SW All Season Sports Package 2026-2027 Season
$60

Starting bid

Admits (2) into every home regular season contest at all Junior and Senior High School sporting events during the 2026-2027 Sports Season, (1) jeep blanket & (1) $100 concession vouchers.


Valued at $315

60V Cordless Blower - Donated by Gampp's item
60V Cordless Blower - Donated by Gampp's
$50

Starting bid

Toro 60V Cordless Blower

Valued at $260

Trimmer - Donated by Gampp's item
Trimmer - Donated by Gampp's
$70

Starting bid

60v Cordless Pole Saw

Valued at $350

Cleveland Monster EHL Hockey Tickets item
Cleveland Monster EHL Hockey Tickets
$20

Starting bid

(2) Game Tickets for the 2026-2027 Season

Valued At $100

Lux Tasting for (4) item
Lux Tasting for (4)
$15

Starting bid

A curated experience featuring the winery's most prestigious, higher-tier wines paired with gourmet chocolate truffles. Available at the Tasting Room, this premium tasting allows guests to sample exclusive, limited-production wines for an enhanced experience.

Valued at $60

Food Gift Card Basket donated by Leighvi's Lawn Care item
Food Gift Card Basket donated by Leighvi's Lawn Care
$30

Starting bid

A great gift for any food lover, this basket includes a variety of gift cards to popular food spots. Whether it’s a quick bite, coffee, or a sit-down meal, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Valued at $150

Cincinnati Reds Tickets item
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Four (4) View Level Tickets or Two (2) Terrace Line Tickets. Choose the GAme you want from preselected dates.

Valued @ $60

Cincinnati Bengals Autographed Hat, Photo & Fan Pack item
Cincinnati Bengals Autographed Hat, Photo & Fan Pack item
Cincinnati Bengals Autographed Hat, Photo & Fan Pack
$25

Starting bid

Andrei Losivas Autographed Hat and photo, Bengals 2025 Yearbook and more...

Valued at $125

Cleveland Cavaliers Mini Ball Autograph & Fan Pack item
Cleveland Cavaliers Mini Ball Autograph & Fan Pack item
Cleveland Cavaliers Mini Ball Autograph & Fan Pack
$20

Starting bid

Tyrese Proctort Autographed Mini Ball & Cavs Fan Pack

Valued at $80

Summer Beauty Gift Basket Courtesy of Amelia Gray Salon item
Summer Beauty Gift Basket Courtesy of Amelia Gray Salon item
Summer Beauty Gift Basket Courtesy of Amelia Gray Salon
$5

Starting bid

Summer Beauty Gift Basket Contain:

Bag, 2 beach towels, sungrlasses, water ollipop, drink mix, eye mask, face mace mask, acne safe spf and a $100 Amelia Gray Gift Card.

Valued at $250

K1 Speed - Columbus item
K1 Speed - Columbus item
K1 Speed - Columbus item
K1 Speed - Columbus
$15

Starting bid

2 donation cards/coupons - each good for 1 free race and license. Also included are 2 $5 off coupons for another race.

Valued at $85

Garden & Gather Basket Sponsored by SW HS Athletes item
Garden & Gather Basket Sponsored by SW HS Athletes
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes: a firepit, smores, candle, bug spray, expandable cooking forks, lighter, flower pot, floves, apron, masks bird feeder, garden labels and xbox gift card.

Valued at $135

Sunkissed Summer Basket Sponsored by SW HS Athletes item
Sunkissed Summer Basket Sponsored by SW HS Athletes
$15

Starting bid

This basket includes: starbucks gift card, a beach bag, bubbles, squirt gun, 2 beach towels, flip-flops, popsicles and a sand mat.

Valued at $70

Sparkle & Shine Basket Courtesy of SW HS Athletes item
Sparkle & Shine Basket Courtesy of SW HS Athletes
$10

Starting bid

This basket includes: a beach bag, bubbles, squirt gun, 2 beach towels, flip-flops, popsicles and a sand mat.

Valued at $60

$100 Visa Gift Card - Courtesy of Atomic Credit Union item
$100 Visa Gift Card - Courtesy of Atomic Credit Union item
$100 Visa Gift Card - Courtesy of Atomic Credit Union
$20

Starting bid

$100 Visa Gift Card.

Valued at $100

The Adventure Awaits Trailbblazer Treasure Wagon item
The Adventure Awaits Trailbblazer Treasure Wagon item
The Adventure Awaits Trailbblazer Treasure Wagon item
The Adventure Awaits Trailbblazer Treasure Wagon
$65

Starting bid

Donated by Southern Ohio Wholesalers this item inclues: a wagon, cup, bubbles, hose, grill untensils, and much more....


Valued at $325

Haute Stuff Catering - Private Dinner for (4) item
Haute Stuff Catering - Private Dinner for (4) item
Haute Stuff Catering - Private Dinner for (4)
$80

Starting bid

Catered Dinner for (4) by Haute Stuff Catering

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