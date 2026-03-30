Jeep Jackpot 2026 Silent Auction

Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style. Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection. Visit any gorjana store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look.





Valued at $150