Jeep Jackpot 2026 Silent Auction

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Every Beat The Bomb Virtual booking includes: 1-hr hosted gaming experience, a dedicated expert game host, leaderboard results, & FREE team photos and videos. Valued at $105
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Luxury Experience Gift Certificate includes:
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(4) General Admission Tickets
Valued at $128
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Eliza Gold Pendant Necklace
Valued at $70
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Jewelry You'll Love. Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid gold essentials to fun, seasonal fashion pieces. There’s something for everyone and every style. Whether you're after a signature everyday piece or the perfect gift, their jewelry fits seamlessly into any collection. Visit any gorjana store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you create your own layered look.
Valued at $150
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Two (2) General Admission Tickets
Valued at $60
Starting bid
TBA
Valued at $75
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Two Vouchers redeemable for one visit, valid for up to 8 hours skiing/snowboarding or 2 hours of tubing. Monday-Friday, non-Holiday.
Valued at @$158
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(4) Deluxe Admission Tickets
Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio
Valued at $88
Starting bid
(4) Deluxe Admission Tickets
Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio
Valued at $88
Starting bid
(6) Deluxe Admission Tickets
Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio
Valued at $132
Starting bid
Grab your friends for a fun-filled adventure leading you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories. Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges and win! Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.
Valued at $120
Starting bid
(8) Deluxe Admission Tickets
Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio
Valued at $176
Starting bid
(10) Deluxe Admission Tickets
Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio
Valued at $220
Starting bid
(10) Deluxe Admission Tickets
Large-scale indoor trampoline center hosting open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball & parties. Reynoldsburg Ohio
Valued at $220
Starting bid
Grab your friends for a fun-filled adventure leading you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories. Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges and win! Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.
Valued at $120
Starting bid
Grab your friends for a fun-filled adventure leading you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories. Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges and win! Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.
Valued at $120
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate toward a tent rental – perfect for parties, graduations, or special events
Valued at $100
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$150 Gift Certificate toward Registration
Valued at $150
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Admits (2) into every home regular season contest at all FALL 2026 Junior and Senior High School sporting events. Includes (1) jeep blanket & (1)$50 concession vouchers.
Valued at $157
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Admits (2) into every home regular season contest at all Winter Junior and Senior High School sporting events during the 2026-2027 school year, (1) jeep blanket & (1) $50 concession voucher.
Valued at $181
Starting bid
Admits (2) into every home regular season contest at all Junior and Senior High School sporting events during the 2026-2027 Sports Season, (1) jeep blanket & (1) $100 concession vouchers.
Valued at $315
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Toro 60V Cordless Blower
Valued at $260
Starting bid
60v Cordless Pole Saw
Valued at $350
Starting bid
(2) Game Tickets for the 2026-2027 Season
Valued At $100
Starting bid
A curated experience featuring the winery's most prestigious, higher-tier wines paired with gourmet chocolate truffles. Available at the Tasting Room, this premium tasting allows guests to sample exclusive, limited-production wines for an enhanced experience.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
A great gift for any food lover, this basket includes a variety of gift cards to popular food spots. Whether it’s a quick bite, coffee, or a sit-down meal, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Four (4) View Level Tickets or Two (2) Terrace Line Tickets. Choose the GAme you want from preselected dates.
Valued @ $60
Starting bid
Andrei Losivas Autographed Hat and photo, Bengals 2025 Yearbook and more...
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Tyrese Proctort Autographed Mini Ball & Cavs Fan Pack
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Summer Beauty Gift Basket Contain:
Bag, 2 beach towels, sungrlasses, water ollipop, drink mix, eye mask, face mace mask, acne safe spf and a $100 Amelia Gray Gift Card.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
2 donation cards/coupons - each good for 1 free race and license. Also included are 2 $5 off coupons for another race.
Valued at $85
Starting bid
This basket includes: a firepit, smores, candle, bug spray, expandable cooking forks, lighter, flower pot, floves, apron, masks bird feeder, garden labels and xbox gift card.
Valued at $135
Starting bid
This basket includes: starbucks gift card, a beach bag, bubbles, squirt gun, 2 beach towels, flip-flops, popsicles and a sand mat.
Valued at $70
Starting bid
This basket includes: a beach bag, bubbles, squirt gun, 2 beach towels, flip-flops, popsicles and a sand mat.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
$100 Visa Gift Card.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Donated by Southern Ohio Wholesalers this item inclues: a wagon, cup, bubbles, hose, grill untensils, and much more....
Valued at $325
Starting bid
Catered Dinner for (4) by Haute Stuff Catering
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