Jeep Jingle Silent Auction

FIVE $15 Car wash coupons valued at $75
11" Blue pitcher valued at $85 from Pinder Pottery
9" multi-brown pitcher made by Pinder Pottery valued at $100
11" White pitcher made by Pinder Pottery valued at $90
White Galena, IL pottery made by Pinder Pottery valued at $63
Small blue & green glazed vessel made by Pinder Pottery valued at $20
Small blue glazed vessel made by Pinder Pottery valued at $20
White Galena, IL pottery made by Pinder Pottery valued at $63
Small brown glazed hand made pottery made by Pinder Pottery valued at $20
White coffee pour-over hand made by Pinder Pottery valued at $55
Blue glazed coffee pour-over pottery made by Pinder Pottery valued at $55
Tall decorative handmade pottery vase by Pinder Pottery valued at $125
13" hand made platter made by Pinder Pottery valued at $125
Large blue glazed vessel made by Pinder Pottery valued at $90
9" brown and blue glazed pitcher made by Pinder Pottery valued at $125
8" blue glazed pitcher made by Pinder Pottery valued at $88
Hand made blue glazed vessel made by Pinder Pottery valued at $120
Hand crafted blue glazed pitcher made by Pinder Pottery valued at $88
11 1/2" yellow pitcher made by Pinder Pottery valued at $90
Medium brown glazed vessel handcrafted by Pinder Pottery valued at $60
Small blue glazzed vessel handcrafted by Pinder Pottery valued at $30
Pinder Pottery small reddish brown glazed vessel valued at $30
Medium blue glazed vessel hand crafted by Pinder Pottery valued at $60
Medium brown glazed vessel made by Pinder Pottery valued at $60
Medium white glazed vessel made by Pinder Pottery valued at $60
Pinder Pottery handcrafted small reddish brown glazed vessel valued at $20
Handcrafted pottery small blue/brown glazed vessel with dragonfly applied made by Pinder Pottery valued at $60
Medium white glazed vessel made by Pinder Pottery valued at $60
Pinder Pottery white pour over coffee vessel valued at $55
Nature's Treasures 9" silvertone quartz tree valued at $18.99
Bella Rosa JERFi boutique brand shirt. Size "one size fits most" jeweled ladies shacketvalued at $130
From Galena Canning Co. a basket filled with different sauces and marinades
TWO gift cards valued at $10 each for Galena Bakehouse
Big Bill's Sandwich Shop with a $25 gift certificate, coffee mug and Galena Roast Coffee valued at $55
Michelle Dieter Photography approx. 13"x19" photo print valued at $50
$100 gift card from The Log Cabin
$100 gift card from The General House inside The DeSoto House
Red Raspberry Jam, Blue Blazes Jam, Passion Fruit Jam (9 oz each) from Kleins Market Bakery valued at $15
Dutch Apple Jam, Pumpkin Butter, Grape Jelly (9 oz each) from Kleins Market Bakery valued at $15
Mint Jelly, Orange Pineapple Jam, Cherry Jelly (9 oz each) from Kleins Market Bakery valued at $15
Cherry Berry Jam, Black Raspberry Jelly, Dandelion Jelly (9 oz each) from Kleins Market Bakery valued at $15
Bella Rosa - boutique brand Dolcepiccante faux cashmere (42% viscose, 30% polyamide, 28% polyester) gray-beige sweater sized XL/2X valued at $130
Weber Smokey Joe Silver 147 sp. in black portable charcoal grill with a Mr. Bar-B-Q 17.5" grill brush total value of $60
Skin care basket with slippers, headband and candle valued at $250
Gift card for Campeche valued at $100
46" Cat Craft tree with condo valued at $50
