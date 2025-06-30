Blue Water Safe Horizons

Blue Water Safe Horizons

About this event

Jeep Poker Run

6008 Beard Rd

North Street, MI 48049, USA

General Jeep Admission
$30

Entry of one Jeep into run with snacks, live music, and cash bar at the end!

X Sponsorship
$100

Social Media Shout-Out, 1 Jeep Run Ticket

SPORT Sponsorship
$250

Social Media Shout-Out, 1 Jeep Run Admission, Name or Logo featured on Jeep Run Map

COMANCHE Sponsorship
$500

Social Media Shout-Out, 1 Jeep Run Ticket, Yard Sign at event, Name or Logo featured on Jeep Run Map

RUBICON Sponsorship
$750

Social Media Shout-Out, 1 Jeep Run Ticket, Yard Sign at event, Name or Logo featured on Jeep Run Map, Radio Advertisement

SAHARA Sponsorship
$1,000

Social Media Shout-Out, 1 Jeep Run Ticket, Magnetic Sign on a vehicle during the run, Name or Logo featured on Jeep Run Map, Radio Advertisement, Emcee recognition during event

