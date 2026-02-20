Hosted by

Jeff Davis Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Jeff Davis Parish Banquet

20909 Frontage Rd

Lacassine, LA 70650, USA

Presenting Sponsorsor
$5,000

Premier reserved table for 8 guests

Recognition as Presenting Sponsor in all materials

Prominent logo placement on signage and screens

Logo in printed program and promotional materials

Verbal recognition

Social media spotlight

Visionary Sponsor
$3,000

Priority reserved table for 8 guests

Prominent logo placement on signage

Logo in printed program

Recognition during program

Social media spotlight

Advocate Sponsor
$1,500

Reserved table for 8 guests

Logo on event signage

Recognition in printed program

Table Sponsor
$800

Reserved table for 8 guests

Company name displayed at table

Individual Tickets
$130

1 assigned seating ticket

complimentary unlimited drink ticket

Individual Tickets
$100

1 assigned seating ticket

Enhance Your Evening: Unlimited Drink Wristband
$30

Pre-purchase for unlimited drinks throughout the

evening

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!