Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation

About this event

Jeff Kirkner Memorial Kickball Tournament

35972 Lakeshore Blvd

Eastlake, OH 44095, USA

Team Registration
$200

Register your team to play some kickball!

Team Sponsorship
$250

Sponsor a kickball team and support first responder mental health!

As a sponsor, your organization will be recognized on Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation social media. Your organization's logo with be displayed on a banner at the event and on the back of your team's shirts!

Tournament Sponsorship
$350

Sponsor the 2025 Jeff Kirkner Memorial Kickball Tournament and support first responder mental health!

As a sponsor, your organization will be recognized on Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation social media. Your organization's logo with be displayed on a banner at the event!

Field Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor a field at the 2025 Jeff Kirkner Memorial Kickball Tournament and support first responder mental health!

As a sponsor, your organization will be recognized on Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation social media. Your organization's logo with be displayed on the field map and on a banner on your field's backstop!

Add a donation for Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation

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