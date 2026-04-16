About this event
Register your team to play some kickball!
Sponsor a kickball team and support first responder mental health!
As a sponsor, your organization will be recognized on Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation social media. Your organization's logo with be displayed on a banner at the event and on the back of your team's shirts!
Sponsor the 2025 Jeff Kirkner Memorial Kickball Tournament and support first responder mental health!
As a sponsor, your organization will be recognized on Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation social media. Your organization's logo with be displayed on a banner at the event!
Sponsor a field at the 2025 Jeff Kirkner Memorial Kickball Tournament and support first responder mental health!
As a sponsor, your organization will be recognized on Jeff Kirkner Memorial Foundation social media. Your organization's logo with be displayed on the field map and on a banner on your field's backstop!
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