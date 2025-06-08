2025-26 Jefferson County Homeschool Association Inc Membership
Full Family New
$100
Renews yearly on: August 1
This membership is for brand new families joining JCHAI for the first time who have children 6-18 years old and have NOT attended the 2025 seminar. There are more opportunities for participation for this age group than those with under 6 years old only.
This membership is for brand new families joining JCHAI for the first time who have children 6-18 years old and have NOT attended the 2025 seminar. There are more opportunities for participation for this age group than those with under 6 years old only.
Discount #1 Full Family Membership
$85
Renews yearly on: August 1
$15 Discount for families who are returning from last year and did not attend the 2025 Seminar *OR* Brand new families who did attend the 2025 Seminar this year. (Full membership is for families with children ages 6-18 years old.)
$15 Discount for families who are returning from last year and did not attend the 2025 Seminar *OR* Brand new families who did attend the 2025 Seminar this year. (Full membership is for families with children ages 6-18 years old.)
Discount #2 Full Family Membership
$70
No expiration
$30 Discount for families who are both renewing membership AND have attended the 2025 Seminar. (Full membership is for families with children ages 6-18 years old.)
$30 Discount for families who are both renewing membership AND have attended the 2025 Seminar. (Full membership is for families with children ages 6-18 years old.)
Sprouts New
$25
Renews yearly on: August 1
This membership is for families who have all children under the age of 6 years old.
This membership is for families who have all children under the age of 6 years old.
Sprouts Returning Discount
$20
Renews yearly on: August 1
This membership if for families returning to JCHAI with children only under 6 years old.
This membership if for families returning to JCHAI with children only under 6 years old.
Add a donation for Jefferson County Homeschool Association Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!