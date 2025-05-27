Jefferson High School Class of 2005 - 20th Reunion

Hosted by
About this event
Rockford, IL 61107, USA
*Per Person* - Each ticket grants entry for 1 (one) adult: 21+ into the formal celebration at the Hard Rock Casino & Conference Center on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
This is for 10 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets for $5.00!
Click how many $5.00 increments below you would like to purchase! Every $5.00 will get you 10 tickets!
This is for 1 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets for $1.00 each
Click how many $1.00 increments below you would like to purchase! Every $1.00 will get you 1 ticket!
This is for 1 - Raffle Ticket
Click how many $1.00 increments below you would like to purchase for the raffle box prizes!
This is for 10 - Raffle Tickets for $5.00!
Click how many $5.00 increments below you would like to purchase! Every $5.00 will get you 10 rafflew tickets!
I would like to contribute an extra monetary donation to the Jefferson High School - 20 Year Reunion fund and/or future events! (Click how many $5.00 increments below you would like to graciously donate for our reunion events!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!