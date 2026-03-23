Jefferson Humanists

Offered by

Jefferson Humanists

About the memberships

About Membership

Annual Basic Membership
$35

Valid until June 18, 2027

Basic annual membership is $35 per year.

Monthly Contribution
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Support Jefferson Humanists with a monthly contribution that works for you!

Suggested amounts:

$10/month = $120 per year

$25/month = $300 per year

$75/month = $900 per year

$100/month = $1200 per year

Annual Contribution
Pay what you can

No expiration

Prefer to give once per year? Choose an amount that’s meaningful to you.

Suggested amounts:

$150/year

$300/year

$900/year

$1200/year

Make a donation
Pay what you can

No expiration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!