About Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 18, 2027
Basic annual membership is $35 per year.
Renews monthly
Support Jefferson Humanists with a monthly contribution that works for you!
Suggested amounts:
$10/month = $120 per year
$25/month = $300 per year
$75/month = $900 per year
$100/month = $1200 per year
No expiration
Prefer to give once per year? Choose an amount that’s meaningful to you.
Suggested amounts:
$150/year
$300/year
$900/year
$1200/year
No expiration
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!