Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Our City of Saints Silent Auction

Own a piece of New Orleans history with this print of "We Are Marching Again" by legendary artist George Rodrigue. Created in 2006 to represent the New Orleans Saints' resilience after Hurricane Katrina, this print features Rodrigue's iconic Blue Dog in his black & gold fleur de lis t-shirt. This piece is more than just art; it's a powerful and meaningful tribute to the Saints' recovery. A must-have for any collector of New Orleans art or Rodrigue's famous Blue Dog series. Framed by Framin' Place & Gallery