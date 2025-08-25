Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Our City of Saints Silent Auction

Hosted by
Bring the spirit of Carnival home with this signed print of "Lady of Mardi Gras" by New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne. This piece explodes with the vibrant color and festive energy that defines his work, celebrating the beauty and spirit of Mardi Gras. A perfect addition for any collector or lover of New Orleans art. Framed by Framin' Place & Gallery
Own a piece of New Orleans history with this print of "We Are Marching Again" by legendary artist George Rodrigue. Created in 2006 to represent the New Orleans Saints' resilience after Hurricane Katrina, this print features Rodrigue's iconic Blue Dog in his black & gold fleur de lis t-shirt. This piece is more than just art; it's a powerful and meaningful tribute to the Saints' recovery. A must-have for any collector of New Orleans art or Rodrigue's famous Blue Dog series. Framed by Framin' Place & Gallery
Own a piece of football royalty with this Archie Manning signed football. This isn't just a collector's item; it's a testament to the legacy of a New Orleans Saints icon and the patriarch of the game's most famous quarterback family.
Celebrate the greatest moment in New Orleans Saints history with this stunning signed print of "Marching Home from the Promised Land, New Champs 2010." This vibrant artwork captures the emotional high of the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV victory. #310 of 1000 prints
Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of Saints football history with this exclusive, signed Bryan Breese Saints jersey. Known for his incredible defensive prowess and leadership on the field, Breese is a true standout in the world of football.
