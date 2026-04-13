Turning Everything Around

Hosted by

Turning Everything Around

About this event

Jeffrey Alexander Surgeon Blue & Gold Scholarship Golf Tournament

306 E Florida St

Greensboro, NC 27406, USA

Individual Golfer
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes golf, cart, meals, and gift bag.

Team (4 Players)
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes full team entry and benefits including golf, cart, meals, and gift bag.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Sign at a hole, and logo/name listed in all marketing materials.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250

Sign on a beverage cart and logo/name listed in all marketing materials.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$250

Sign on a golf cart and logo/name listed in all marketing materials.

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