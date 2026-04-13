Jeffrey Alexander Surgeon Blue & Gold Scholarship Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes golf, cart, meals, and gift bag.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes full team entry and benefits including golf, cart, meals, and gift bag.
Sign at a hole, and logo/name listed in all marketing materials.
Sign on a beverage cart and logo/name listed in all marketing materials.
Sign on a golf cart and logo/name listed in all marketing materials.
$
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