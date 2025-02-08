Jefita Atrevida Memberships 2025

Jefa Member
$25

•Full access to the online network & member directory •Invitations to virtual & in-person networking events •Discounted tickets to select events and partner experiences (ie. Sneaker Gala + SLSummit) •Priority access to workshops & mentorship sessions •A business spotlight in the Jefita Atrevida community
Jefa Atrevida
$50

•All Jefa Member benefits •VIP invitations to mastermind dinners & private events •One-on-one strategy call with a mentor once a year •A feature in our Jefita Atrevida social media & newsletter •Exclusive brand discounts & business promotion opportunities
