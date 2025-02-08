Jefita Atrevida's Sneaker Gala Silent Auction

Head to Toe outfit from Rock’em ($700 Value) the premiere boot company in Houston, TX. Present your winning bid to be styled by a Rock’em stylist.
1 of 1 Painting by AcePheonixArt ($8000 value)
$50
Starting bid
Suly is creating an iconic one-of-a-kind painting. I would Latina cultural icon and sneakers. This eye catching and jaw dropping custom painting can be yours.
Luxe Mobile Drip - $500
$50
Starting bid
ADVANCED IV TREATMENT AT YOUR HOME. Package includes:
Myers Cocktail Drip ($250 Value)
Recharge energy, enhance immunity, and support overall wellness with the Myers Cocktail. (Fluids
Electrolytes, B-Complex, B-12, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zinc, Glutathione)
NAD ($250 Value) Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is an essential cofactor in the body important to many body functions. IV administration of NAD has been associated with a promotion of healthier brain function, fighting chronic fatigue, increase in metabolism and energy, a reduction in body inflammation and even potentially slowing of the aging process. Sessions begin at 2 hours but may be titrated slightly faster or slower depending on how the drip is tolerated.
Hard Core Pilates - 20 class pass
$25
Starting bid
$400 Value - 20 class pass to Hard Core Pilates.
3 Hours Content Studio Time - $375 Value
$50
Starting bid
LFTP - wants you to take your content to the next level at their studio space for 3 hours to create your compelling content in the all white infinity room.
Premium Goods
$30
Starting bid
Premium Goods pulled up with the Goods for our silent auction, which includes a pair of Adidas and an assortment of goodies!
Comfort Foodies gift basket
$30
Starting bid
Comfort foodies, Houston’s popular soul and Caribbean food restaurant has donated this amazing basket with a pair of puma sneakers, a gift card to their restaurant and other self-care items.
Houston Texans gift basket
$50
Starting bid
The Houston Texans gift pack includes an autographed CJ Stroud jersey, a JJ Watt, bobble head, a football and a few other Texan items.
Spoiledlatina gift pack
$20
Starting bid
An assortment of spoiledlatina items, including the cutest spoiled pup t, a gold necklace and more.
