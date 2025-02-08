Jefita Atrevida's Sneaker Gala Silent Auction

ADVANCED IV TREATMENT AT YOUR HOME. Package includes: Myers Cocktail Drip ($250 Value) Recharge energy, enhance immunity, and support overall wellness with the Myers Cocktail. (Fluids Electrolytes, B-Complex, B-12, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zinc, Glutathione) NAD ($250 Value) Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is an essential cofactor in the body important to many body functions. IV administration of NAD has been associated with a promotion of healthier brain function, fighting chronic fatigue, increase in metabolism and energy, a reduction in body inflammation and even potentially slowing of the aging process. Sessions begin at 2 hours but may be titrated slightly faster or slower depending on how the drip is tolerated.

ADVANCED IV TREATMENT AT YOUR HOME. Package includes: Myers Cocktail Drip ($250 Value) Recharge energy, enhance immunity, and support overall wellness with the Myers Cocktail. (Fluids Electrolytes, B-Complex, B-12, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zinc, Glutathione) NAD ($250 Value) Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is an essential cofactor in the body important to many body functions. IV administration of NAD has been associated with a promotion of healthier brain function, fighting chronic fatigue, increase in metabolism and energy, a reduction in body inflammation and even potentially slowing of the aging process. Sessions begin at 2 hours but may be titrated slightly faster or slower depending on how the drip is tolerated.

More details...