Mineola League Of The Arts

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Mineola League Of The Arts

About this event

Jelly Roll Rectangle Rug

200 W Blair St

Mineola, TX 75773, USA

Member Pricing
$35

10 left!

Enjoy the full class with hands on instruction with a member discount.

Bring your own Jelly Rolls in coordinating color of your choice.

Basic measuring and sewing skills are needed for this class.

 

Bring your sewing machine that can handle sewing multiples layers including a straight and zig zag stitch. Bring a  jean/denim or similar needle, thread, and other basic sewing supplies such as rotary cutter, scissors and pins/clips.


Non Member Pricing
$45

10 left!

Enjoy the full class with hands on instruction.

Bring your own Jelly Rolls in coordinating color of your choice.

Basic measuring and sewing skills are needed for this class.

 

Bring your sewing machine that can handle sewing multiples layers including a straight and zig zag stitch. Bring a  jean/denim or similar needle, thread, and other basic sewing supplies such as rotary cutter, scissors and pins/clips.


Add a donation for Mineola League Of The Arts

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