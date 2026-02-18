Jelly Roll Rectangle Rug

Enjoy the full class with hands on instruction with a member discount.

Bring your own Jelly Rolls in coordinating color of your choice.

Basic measuring and sewing skills are needed for this class.

Bring your sewing machine that can handle sewing multiples layers including a straight and zig zag stitch. Bring a jean/denim or similar needle, thread, and other basic sewing supplies such as rotary cutter, scissors and pins/clips.



