Jelly Roll Slice Rug

Basic measuring and sewing skills are needed for this class with a member discount.





Bring your own Jelly Roll in coordinating colors of your choice.





Bring your sewing machine that can handle sewing multiples layers including a straight and zig zag stitch. Bring a jean/denim or similar needle, thread, and other basic sewing supplies such as rotary cutter, scissors and pins/clips.





*there are a few sewing machines available for use if you do not have one. Please check the box when registering if needed.





This is an INTERMEDIATE CLASS. TAKING THE PREVIOUS JELLY ROLL POTHOLDER CLASS will be helpful but not mandatory.





Ages 12+

Instructor Jennifer Rabich