DRAFT Jelly's Place's Silent Auction

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This Carhartt 55L Classic Duffel in Granite is built tough and ready for anything—work, weekend getaways, gym runs, or spontaneous adventures!
Retail Value $90.00
Starting bid
Enjoy 5 In-person classes at Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center in Berkeley. Karen has been teaching Pilates for over 20 years! Discover strength, postural improvement and functional flexibility for all body types.
Retail Value: $75
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