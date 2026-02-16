Jelly's Place

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Jelly's Place

About this event

DRAFT Jelly's Place's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2905 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA 94803, USA

Carharrt Classic Duffel item
Carharrt Classic Duffel
$25

Starting bid

This Carhartt 55L Classic Duffel in Granite is built tough and ready for anything—work, weekend getaways, gym runs, or spontaneous adventures!


Retail Value $90.00

In-person Pilates classes item
In-person Pilates classes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy 5 In-person classes at Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center in Berkeley. Karen has been teaching Pilates for over 20 years! Discover strength, postural improvement and functional flexibility for all body types.


Retail Value: $75

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