Jenkintown Education Foundation

Offered by

Jenkintown Education Foundation

About the memberships

Jenkintown Education Foundation Memberships 2025

Membership Level "Legend Donor"
$25

Renews monthly

Member Benefits As a thank-you for your support, Legacy Park members will receive: Recognition on our Legacy Wall of Support (available for select membership levels) Invitations to special preview events and the grand opening celebration The satisfaction of knowing you're helping bring an exciting, transformative project to life.

Membership Level "Legacy Donor"
$100

Renews monthly

Member Benefits As a thank-you for your support, Legacy Park members will receive: Recognition on our Legacy Wall of Support (available for select membership levels) Invitations to special preview events and the grand opening celebration The satisfaction of knowing you're helping bring an exciting, transformative project to life.

Add a donation for Jenkintown Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!