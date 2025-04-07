Jenkintown Education Foundation Memberships 2025

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Member Benefits As a thank-you for your support, Legacy Park members will receive: Recognition on our Legacy Wall of Support (available for select membership levels) Invitations to special preview events and the grand opening celebration The satisfaction of knowing you're helping bring an exciting, transformative project to life.
Renews monthly
Member Benefits As a thank-you for your support, Legacy Park members will receive: Recognition on our Legacy Wall of Support (available for select membership levels) Invitations to special preview events and the grand opening celebration The satisfaction of knowing you're helping bring an exciting, transformative project to life.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!