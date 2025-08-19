Kdm5c Kares Foundation Inc

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Kdm5c Kares Foundation Inc

About this raffle

Jenna's Journey raffle - Win Jaguars Club Seats or other prizes

One chance of winning
$5

Top prizes: TWO chances to win the Jag's tickets!!

2 Club tickets for Seattle Seahawks vs Jacksonville Jaguars home game on Sunday Oct 12 (1pm game, retail value $535/ticket) - 2 raffle winners will receive 2 tickets each


Other prizes

-2 Jaguars branded pickleball paddles - 1 winner

-Large gift basket with 20+ Bath & Body Works items - 1 winner


Suggested donation is $25 or 5 tickets but every penny helps!




No purchase required. For a mail-in entry, please mail your name, email address, and phone number to KDM5C KARES Foundation, Inc., PO Box 590, Metamora, IL 61548. Entries must be received by 9/21/25 to be counted.

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