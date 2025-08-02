Anchored By Faith Cancer Foundation Silent Auction

Starting bid
This certificate completely covers commission costs associated with an 11x14” Legacy Portrait with full artistry. No session fees. A one hour long creation session in the camera room. No limit to who can be included. When the artist’s selections are prepared, they return to the studio for an hour long projection session. The projection session is where clients view their portraits and collaborate with the artist on the elements of finishes, artistry, and how to make their portrait remarkable.
At Coastal Charters of Charleston, we believe the best way to experience the beauty of the Lowcountry is from the water. Our scenic waterways reveal some of the most breathtaking views of Charleston, SC—from the historic harbor to hidden coastal gems. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a local looking for a new perspective, a private boat charter with us is an unforgettable way to explore the Holy City.
Enjoy $480 in cleaning services from A Step Above N Beyond. Available for residential, commercial, or construction cleanups. A thoughtful holiday gift that delivers a spotless space.
Four seats, one epic night! Cheer on the South Carolina Stingrays at a regular-season home game. Value: $170. Bid now and bring the noise!
