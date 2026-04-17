Jennifer Curtis with Diali Cissokho benefit for the Appropriate Sanitation Institute

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Join us for an intimate house concert at the home of Erik and Hendree Lensch. In addition to the captivating music of Jen and Diali on the violin and kora, the evening will include a silent auction, wine and a scrumptious spread of snacks and desserts. Celebrate spring, and help clean up global waterways.
Support the Appropriate Sanitation Institute's mission of cleaning up beaches and lakes in developing countries.
Give the gift of clean water to communities around the globe.
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