Upstream Works

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Upstream Works

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CANCELLED - Jennifer Curtis with Diali Cissokho benefit for the Appropriate Sanitation Institute

8591 Pickards Meadow Rd

Chapel Hill, NC 27516, USA

Add a donation for Upstream Works

$

General Admission
$50

Join us for an intimate house concert at the home of Erik and Hendree Lensch. In addition to the captivating music of Jen and Diali on the violin and kora, the evening will include a silent auction, wine and a scrumptious spread of snacks and desserts. Celebrate spring, and help clean up global waterways.

Supporter
$250

Support the Appropriate Sanitation Institute's mission of cleaning up beaches and lakes in developing countries.

Angel
$1,000

Give the gift of clean water to communities around the globe.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!