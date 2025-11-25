Jennifer Leinbach Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Includes: 2 bottles of wine, 2 stemless wine glasses, $10 Royer's Flowers gift card, candle, stainless steel wine chiller, bottle stopper, hot pads, towel, mulling spices.
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Includes: Starbucks reusable cup, 1lb Starbucks coffee, $25 Starbucks gift card, chocolate spoons, coffee towel.
Retail value: $55
Starting bid
Includes: Starbucks reusable cup, 1lb Starbucks coffee, $25 Starbucks gift card, chocolate spoons, coffee towel.
Retail value: $55
Starting bid
Includes: Beautifying Elixirs Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In Repair Treatment, an Unbrush in a nice Eufora bag.
Retail value $140
Starting bid
Includes: Total Dog & Little Cat gift card, collapsible dog bowls, seat belt for car, chew toy, squeaker football, dog treats, 2 peanut butter flavored dog bones.
Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Includes: Hand-made stocking, wind chimes and $10 gift card to Five Guys.
Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Sterling Silver, 16" chain.
Starting bid
Includes: Mr. Car Wash Titanium car wash, Armor All Multi-Purpose spray, Armor All Protectant, Armor All Glass Wipes, drying towel, chocolates.
Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Includes: Two Bath and Body hand soaps and a $25 Udder Choice gift card.
Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Includes: Two Bath and Body hand soaps and a $25 Fox Meadows gift card.
Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Includes: Tupperware Palm Tree insulated cooler, four plates, 2 sandwich containers, bowl with lid, small bowl with lid, 2 glasses with lids, travel mug with lid.
Retail value: $60
Starting bid
Includes: Dish drying mat, basking brush, pastry brush, two silicone mats, kitchen scissors, $15 Two Cousins gift certificate, retro salt & pepper shakers, Hershey kisses magnets, crab spoon holders, dinner choosing dice.
Retail value: $60
Starting bid
Includes: Backpack, two Jersey Mike's subs, chips and drink coupons, travel blanket, quilted makeup bags, two luggage tags, card holder and flashlight.
Retail value: $65
Starting bid
Includes: Mr. Car Wash Titanium car wash, Armor All Multi-Purpose spray, Armor All Protectant, Armor All Glass Wipes, drying towel, chocolates.
Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Includes: Free car wash at Al's Service Center and a truck mat
Retail value: $35
Starting bid
Includes: a 1 year Classic Membership, change purse, piggy bank, tape measure, flashlight, luggage tag, envelope opener, umbrella, Disney Autograph book, and dry bag.
Retail value: $80
Starting bid
Includes: 6 field box seat to any 2026 regular season home game and some York Revolution team giveaways.
Retail value: $250
Starting bid
Includes: Two Greens Fees
Retail value $60
Starting bid
Includes: Two Greens Fees
Retail value: $60
Starting bid
Includes: Six general admission tickets, two entrees and two chips and queso from Chipotle.
Retail value $100
Starting bid
Includes: Four Reading Royals tickets and a $25 Applebee's gift certificate and two free appetizer coupons.
Retail value: $125
Starting bid
Includes: One night stay at the Tru Hotel in Denver and a $50 gift certificate at Riviera Italian Restaurant.
Retail value $150
Starting bid
Includes: $25 Gift Card to the Penguin Hotel.
Retail value $25
Starting bid
Includes: $25 Gift Card to the Penguin Hotel.
Retail value $25
Starting bid
Includes: Three Jersey Mike's subs, chips and drinks, $10 gift card to AMC theater, $25 gift card to Dairy Queen.
Retail value: $65
Starting bid
Includes: $50 gift certificate for any service.
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Includes: $50 gift certificate for any service.
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Includes: $15 gift certificate from Two Cousin Pizza, stainless steel pizza cutter with wooden handle, stainless steel server.
Retail value: $30
Starting bid
Includes: One night stay at the Tru Hotel in Denver, a four hour Limousine service and a $60 gift card to TJ Rockwells.
Retail value $400
Starting bid
Includes: Kit to build a snowman, all you need is the snow and a dozen chips for W Donuts.
Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Includes: Genuine Ruby, 7 x 5 mm oval cut, 1.0 carat, size 7.0, sterling silver, rhodium plated.
Retail value: $75
Starting bid
Includes: Genuine Ruby Gemstone
5 mm square cut, 0.82 carat, size 7.0, sterling silver setting, rhodium plated.
Retail value $60
Starting bid
Includes: Genuine black sapphire gemstones, 51 2.0 mm round cut - 2.0 carats, sterling silver setting, 16" sterling silver chain.
Retail value $100
Starting bid
Includes: Genuine black sapphire gemstones, six round cut 2.20 mm, 0.33 carat, sterling silver setting, sterling silver posts.
Retail value: $30
Starting bid
Includes: Genuine emerald gemstone, 3.0 mm round cut, 0.15 carats, sterling silver setting, 16" sterling silver chain.
Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Includes: 12 beaded necklaces, 2 eagle slap bracelets, 2 bows, 2 hairy headbands, 2 sun shades, 2 rubber bracelets, 2 #1 fan fingers, 2 eat cushions, 2 rubber ducks, 4 pom poms.
Retail value: $85
Starting bid
Includes: Box of Keuric Vanilla Coffee, box of Keuric Hot Chocolate, 1 lb bag of coffee , $25 gift card, coffee mug, Wood Wick vanilla candle, chocolate spoons, 2 gnomes, 3 bottles of syrups: hazelnut, caramel, and vanilla.
Retail value: $120
Starting bid
Includes: 2 rolls wrapping paper, 2 assorted gift boxes, bag of bows, Santa headband, antler headband, tree headband, Christmas bulb headband, 2 deer candles, 2 packs green tissue, gift tags, 7 gift card holders, 2 ornaments, Christmas puzzle tin.
Retail value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!