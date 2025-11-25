Hosted by

Jennifer Leinbach Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Wine & Flowers
$20

Includes: 2 bottles of wine, 2 stemless wine glasses, $10 Royer's Flowers gift card, candle, stainless steel wine chiller, bottle stopper, hot pads, towel, mulling spices.

Retail value $75

Starbucks Coffee #1
$10

Includes: Starbucks reusable cup, 1lb Starbucks coffee, $25 Starbucks gift card, chocolate spoons, coffee towel.

Retail value: $55

Starbucks Coffee #2
$10

Includes: Starbucks reusable cup, 1lb Starbucks coffee, $25 Starbucks gift card, chocolate spoons, coffee towel.

Retail value: $55

Eufora Gift Bag
$40

Includes: Beautifying Elixirs Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In Repair Treatment, an Unbrush in a nice Eufora bag.

Retail value $140

Dog Care
$10

Includes: Total Dog & Little Cat gift card, collapsible dog bowls, seat belt for car, chew toy, squeaker football, dog treats, 2 peanut butter flavored dog bones.

Retail value: $40

Stocking Fun
$10

Includes: Hand-made stocking, wind chimes and $10 gift card to Five Guys.

Retail value: $40

Love Necklace
$10

Sterling Silver, 16" chain.

Car Care #1
$10

Includes: Mr. Car Wash Titanium car wash, Armor All Multi-Purpose spray, Armor All Protectant, Armor All Glass Wipes, drying towel, chocolates.

Retail value: $40

Udder Choice Basket
$10

Includes: Two Bath and Body hand soaps and a $25 Udder Choice gift card.

Retail value: $40

Fox Meadows Basket
$10

Includes: Two Bath and Body hand soaps and a $25 Fox Meadows gift card.

Retail value: $40

Tupperware Picnic Cooler
$15

Includes: Tupperware Palm Tree insulated cooler, four plates, 2 sandwich containers, bowl with lid, small bowl with lid, 2 glasses with lids, travel mug with lid.

Retail value: $60

Kitchen Gadgets
$15

Includes: Dish drying mat, basking brush, pastry brush, two silicone mats, kitchen scissors, $15 Two Cousins gift certificate, retro salt & pepper shakers, Hershey kisses magnets, crab spoon holders, dinner choosing dice.

Retail value: $60

Travel Backpack
$15

Includes: Backpack, two Jersey Mike's subs, chips and drink coupons, travel blanket, quilted makeup bags, two luggage tags, card holder and flashlight.

Retail value: $65

Car Basket #2
$10

Includes: Mr. Car Wash Titanium car wash, Armor All Multi-Purpose spray, Armor All Protectant, Armor All Glass Wipes, drying towel, chocolates.

Retail value: $40

Car Wash & Trunk Mat
$10

Includes: Free car wash at Al's Service Center and a truck mat

Retail value: $35

AAA Gift Bag
$20

Includes: a 1 year Classic Membership, change purse, piggy bank, tape measure, flashlight, luggage tag, envelope opener, umbrella, Disney Autograph book, and dry bag.

Retail value: $80

York Revolution Tickets
$40

Includes: 6 field box seat to any 2026 regular season home game and some York Revolution team giveaways.

Retail value: $250

Fox Chase Golf #1
$10

Includes: Two Greens Fees

Retail value $60

Fox Chase Golf #2
$10

Includes: Two Greens Fees

Retail value: $60

Reading Phillies & Chipotle
$20

Includes: Six general admission tickets, two entrees and two chips and queso from Chipotle.

Retail value $100

Reading Royals & Applebee's
$20

Includes: Four Reading Royals tickets and a $25 Applebee's gift certificate and two free appetizer coupons.

Retail value: $125

Dinner & A Stay
$25

Includes: One night stay at the Tru Hotel in Denver and a $50 gift certificate at Riviera Italian Restaurant.

Retail value $150

Penguin Hotel Gift Card
$5

Includes: $25 Gift Card to the Penguin Hotel.

Retail value $25

Penguin Hotel Gift Card
$5

Includes: $25 Gift Card to the Penguin Hotel.

Retail value $25

Family Night Out
$20

Includes: Three Jersey Mike's subs, chips and drinks, $10 gift card to AMC theater, $25 gift card to Dairy Queen.

Retail value: $65

Al's Service Center #1
$20

Includes: $50 gift certificate for any service.

Retail value $50

Al's Service Center #2
$20

Includes: $50 gift certificate for any service.

Retail value $50

Pizza Pizza!!
$5

Includes: $15 gift certificate from Two Cousin Pizza, stainless steel pizza cutter with wooden handle, stainless steel server.

Retail value: $30

Mom & Dad Night Out
$40

Includes: One night stay at the Tru Hotel in Denver, a four hour Limousine service and a $60 gift card to TJ Rockwells.

Retail value $400

Snow Day Magic
$10

Includes: Kit to build a snowman, all you need is the snow and a dozen chips for W Donuts.

Retail value: $40

Genuine Ruby Ring #1
$20

Includes: Genuine Ruby, 7 x 5 mm oval cut, 1.0 carat, size 7.0, sterling silver, rhodium plated.

Retail value: $75

Genuine Ruby Ring
$10

Includes: Genuine Ruby Gemstone

5 mm square cut, 0.82 carat, size 7.0, sterling silver setting, rhodium plated.

Retail value $60

Black Sapphire Heart Necklace
$20

Includes: Genuine black sapphire gemstones, 51 2.0 mm round cut - 2.0 carats, sterling silver setting, 16" sterling silver chain.

Retail value $100

Genuine Black Sapphire Earrings
$5

Includes: Genuine black sapphire gemstones, six round cut 2.20 mm, 0.33 carat, sterling silver setting, sterling silver posts.

Retail value: $30

Emerald Necklace
$10

Includes: Genuine emerald gemstone, 3.0 mm round cut, 0.15 carats, sterling silver setting, 16" sterling silver chain.

Retail value: $50

Cocalico Fan Basket
$10

Includes: 12 beaded necklaces, 2 eagle slap bracelets, 2 bows, 2 hairy headbands, 2 sun shades, 2 rubber bracelets, 2 #1 fan fingers, 2 eat cushions, 2 rubber ducks, 4 pom poms.

Retail value: $85

Dunkin Coffee Basket
$20

Includes: Box of Keuric Vanilla Coffee, box of Keuric Hot Chocolate, 1 lb bag of coffee , $25 gift card, coffee mug, Wood Wick vanilla candle, chocolate spoons, 2 gnomes, 3 bottles of syrups: hazelnut, caramel, and vanilla.

Retail value: $120

Gift Wrapping Basket
$10

Includes: 2 rolls wrapping paper, 2 assorted gift boxes, bag of bows, Santa headband, antler headband, tree headband, Christmas bulb headband, 2 deer candles, 2 packs green tissue, gift tags, 7 gift card holders, 2 ornaments, Christmas puzzle tin.

Retail value: $100

