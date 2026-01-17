Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage 2026 Registration

ADULT REGISTRATION FORM

2026 Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage, Wednesday - Saturday, May 20-23, 2026, Little Rock, AR.





FOR LEGAL PURPOSES, EACH ATTENDEE IS REQUIRED TO REGISTER SEPARATELY, UNDER HER OR HIS LEGAL NAME (NAME LISTED ON YOUR ID).





The registration fees include the following:





ROUND TRIP BUS TRANSPORTATION on Wednesday, May 21 for an on-site visit to Jerome, Rohwer, and the Jerome-Rohwer Interpretive Museum in McGehee.





MEALS

-Welcome Dinner May 20

-Closing Dinner May 23





All programming at hotel, including Friday and Saturday, May 22-23 formal program and optional evening programs at the hotel.





PLEASE CONTACT [email protected] with any special travel accommodations &/or dietary requests.





The Jerome Rohwer Committee hopes your experience is meaningful!!