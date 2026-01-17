Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage 2026 Registration

Hosted by
About this event
2 Riverfront Pl, North Little Rock, AR 72114, USA
ADULT REGISTRATION FORM
2026 Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage, Wednesday - Saturday, May 20-23, 2026, Little Rock, AR.
FOR LEGAL PURPOSES, EACH ATTENDEE IS REQUIRED TO REGISTER SEPARATELY, UNDER HER OR HIS LEGAL NAME (NAME LISTED ON YOUR ID).
The registration fees include the following:
ROUND TRIP BUS TRANSPORTATION on Wednesday, May 21 for an on-site visit to Jerome, Rohwer, and the Jerome-Rohwer Interpretive Museum in McGehee.
MEALS
-Welcome Dinner May 20
-Closing Dinner May 23
All programming at hotel, including Friday and Saturday, May 22-23 formal program and optional evening programs at the hotel.
PLEASE CONTACT [email protected] with any special travel accommodations &/or dietary requests.
The Jerome Rohwer Committee hopes your experience is meaningful!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!