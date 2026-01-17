Jerome Rohwer Committee

Hosted by

Jerome Rohwer Committee

About this event

Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage 2026 Registration

Wyndham Riverfront Little Rock

2 Riverfront Pl, North Little Rock, AR 72114, USA

2026 Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage
$350

ADULT REGISTRATION FORM

2026 Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage, Wednesday - Saturday, May 20-23, 2026, Little Rock, AR.


FOR LEGAL PURPOSES, EACH ATTENDEE IS REQUIRED TO REGISTER SEPARATELY, UNDER HER OR HIS LEGAL NAME (NAME LISTED ON YOUR ID).


The registration fees include the following:


ROUND TRIP BUS TRANSPORTATION on Wednesday, May 21 for an on-site visit to Jerome, Rohwer, and the Jerome-Rohwer Interpretive Museum in McGehee.


MEALS

-Welcome Dinner May 20

-Closing Dinner May 23


All programming at hotel, including Friday and Saturday, May 22-23 formal program and optional evening programs at the hotel.


PLEASE CONTACT [email protected] with any special travel accommodations &/or dietary requests.


The Jerome Rohwer Committee hopes your experience is meaningful!!

Add a donation for Jerome Rohwer Committee

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!