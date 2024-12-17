Jerry Jam

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Jerry Jam

About this event

Jerry Jam 2025

Concord

VT

General admission
$109
Jerry Jam 2025 // July 25-26-27, Concord, VT no pets ~ BYOB 21+ ~ under 18 must be accompanied by a parent ~ enter & exit at your own risk ~ no fires ~ no weapons Kind Minds = Good Times Ticket sales are final and no refunds will be issued.

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