Jerry Jam 2025 // July 25-26-27, Concord, VT no pets ~ BYOB 21+ ~ under 18 must be accompanied by a parent ~ enter & exit at your own risk ~ no fires ~ no weapons Kind Minds = Good Times Ticket sales are final and no refunds will be issued.

Jerry Jam 2025 // July 25-26-27, Concord, VT no pets ~ BYOB 21+ ~ under 18 must be accompanied by a parent ~ enter & exit at your own risk ~ no fires ~ no weapons Kind Minds = Good Times Ticket sales are final and no refunds will be issued.

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