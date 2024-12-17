Jerry Jam 2025 // July 25-26-27, Concord, VT
no pets ~ BYOB 21+ ~ under 18 must be accompanied by a parent ~ enter & exit at your own risk ~ no fires ~ no weapons
Kind Minds = Good Times
Ticket sales are final and no refunds will be issued.
Jerry Jam 2025 // July 25-26-27, Concord, VT
no pets ~ BYOB 21+ ~ under 18 must be accompanied by a parent ~ enter & exit at your own risk ~ no fires ~ no weapons
Kind Minds = Good Times
Ticket sales are final and no refunds will be issued.
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