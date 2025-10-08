🎸 Jerry Jemmott – 15 Timeless Basslines eBook

Celebrate the legacy of one of the most influential bassists in music history with Jerry Jemmott: 15 Timeless Basslines — a digital eBook honoring the man behind the groove. Known for his iconic work with Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, King Curtis, The Rascals, Wilson Pickett, and countless others, Jemmott helped define the sound of soul, R&B, and early rock.

This exclusive educational edition, created in collaboration with The Bass Shed Academy, features 15 fully notated and transcribed basslines, complete with stylistic notes and rhythmic details that capture Jerry’s unmistakable feel, phrasing, and pocket. Each transcription offers a window into his musical vocabulary — from the deep groove of “Think” to the expressive energy of “The Thrill Is Gone.”

Whether you’re a student of the bass, a working musician, or a lifelong fan of groove, this eBook is both a masterclass and a tribute to the art of foundational bass playing.

With a $20 donation, you’ll receive your digital copy and directly support The Bass Shed Academy’s mission to provide music education, mentorship, and creative opportunities for young musicians.

Learn from the legend. Support the next generation. Groove with purpose.