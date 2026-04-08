Jersey City Birds's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a premium fitness experience at Jane DO with a 5-class pack (choose from Sculpt, Dance, Tramp, HIIT, or Step).
Each 50-minute class is a full-body workout combining strength, cardio, and flexibility, designed for all levels with no experience required. A great opportunity to try signature group classes.
JANE DO: 🌐 https://www.janedo.com
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($149)
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium fitness experience at Jane DO with a 1 Personal Training Session.
A great opportunity to receive personalized coaching from one of Jane DO’s top trainers.
JANE DO: 🌐 https://www.janedo.com
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($120)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a $50 gift certificate for Asana Soul Practice, one of the most beloved boutique studios in Downtown Jersey City and Hoboken. Known for its warm, uplifting atmosphere and thoughtfully designed classes, Asana offers a diverse mix of Yoga, Yin Yoga, Pilates, and mindful movement, among others, designed to support all levels of practice.
Whether you’re looking to build strength, increase flexibility, or simply carve out intentional time for yourself, every class blends intentional sequencing, breathwork, and a strong sense of community. This certificate can be used toward any class of your choice—making it a perfect invitation to move, reset, and reconnect.
ASANA SOUL PRACTICE: 🌐 https://www.asanasoulpractice.com
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($50)
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable Manhattan Yacht Club experience on the water. This package includes a private sailing experience for two, featuring a relaxed introduction to sailing basics with an experienced MYC skipper as you glide through New York Harbor. No prior sailing experience required—just curiosity and a sense of adventure.
A perfect mix of learning, leisure, and classic New York harbor magic—generously offered by the Manhattan Yacht Club.
MANHATTAN YACHT CLUB: 🌐 https://myc.org/
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($150)
Starting bid
The experience includes six tickets to the Honorable William Wall (“Willy Wall”), Manhattan Yacht Club’s iconic floating clubhouse anchored in New York Harbor near Ellis Island, to be enjoyed on any Wednesday (when regattas take place).
Guests can enjoy stunning skyline views, watch sailboat races, and soak up the unique atmosphere of this one‑of‑a‑kind venue.
A perfect mix of learning, leisure, and classic New York harbor magic—generously offered by the Manhattan Yacht Club.
MANHATTAN YACHT CLUB: 🌐 https://myc.org/
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($150)
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized 45-minute private music lesson designed for one student (ages 8 and up), open to all levels—from complete beginners to more advanced players.
Led by Chris Messina, an experienced guitarist and veteran music teacher, currently performing with the band Rio the Messenger, this session is all about making music fun, accessible, and tailored to your goals. Whether you’re picking up a guitar for the first time or looking to refine your skills on guitar, bass guitar, or ukulele, you’ll receive patient, hands-on guidance in a supportive environment.
Lessons can be held either in your home (Jersey City or Hoboken) or at the instructor’s studio for convenience.
A unique opportunity to learn directly from a working musician and bring more music into your life.
CHRIS GUITAR MUSIC: Instagram: @chrisguitarmusic
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($75)
Starting bid
Singing Parula - 11x14 Metal Print
A Northern Parula sings from a budding willow, a fleeting moment of spring migration captured in Jersey City. These small warblers travel thousands of miles each year, stopping in urban green spaces to rest and refuel. Photographed by local wildlife photographer Preeti Desai, this metal print celebrates the beauty and resilience of migratory birds, and the importance of protecting the habitats they rely on along the way.
Preeti Desai is a nature photographer who is passionate about wildlife, conservation, and science. Her love of photography developed while growing up in New Jersey, which, despite stereotypes, is full of great places to get outdoors. Much of Preeti's recent work focuses on wildlife, specifically birds. She uses photography and videography thoughtfully to inspire and motivate people to appreciate and protect birds. Preeti volunteers with the Feminist Bird Club of Jersey City and Jersey City Birds. Her work has been published by Audubon, Hemispheres, and Time, among others.
ARSTIS: PREETI DESAI: Instagram: @preetalina - 🌐 preetalina.com
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($130)
Starting bid
Get on the court with one full month of group tennis lessons—one class per week, open to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players. This flexible package is available for kids or adults, making it a great option for families, newcomers, or anyone looking to sharpen their game in a fun and supportive setting.
Kids group lessons are held at the French American Academy, 118 Ferry Street in Jersey City.
Adult group lessons take place at Pershing Field, with morning sessions from 8:00–9:00 AM.
Led by experienced instructors, these group lessons focus on skill development, movement, and enjoyment of the game—perfect for building confidence, staying active, and having fun on the court.
BASELINE TENNIS NJ: 🌐 www.baselinetennisnj.com
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($160-200)
Starting bid
A 60-minute private training session with a certified positive reinforcement dog trainer for you and your dog. Whether you're looking for help with recall, fun tricks, or getting your dog to stop chasing the neighbor's cat, Little Wolf Dog Training can help! During this one-on-one coaching session, a trainer will chat with you about your training goals and help create a training plan for you. Together you will discuss management strategies to stop unwanted behaviors in their tracks, as well as hands-on exercises to build your dog's repertoire of skills. This session will take place in your home, unless you're outside of out in-person service area in which case we will meet with you virtually over Zoom.
LITTLE WOLF TRAINING: 🌐 https://www.littlewolftraining.com/
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($185)
Starting bid
Bring striking character and vintage charm to your space with this expressive, handcrafted metal shorebird sculpture by artist Faustino (1971).
Featuring elongated wire legs, a textured metal body with rich organic patina, and a solid wooden base, this sculptural piece captures movement and personality in a minimalist, mid‑century folk‑art style. From every angle, the thoughtful handwork and playful elegance stand out.
Perfect as a statement piece for shelves, desks, or curated art collections, this one‑of‑a‑kind bird is both whimsical and timeless.
CHILLTOWN TRINKETS: Instagram: @chilltowntrinkets
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($48)
Starting bid
Guttenberg Arts offers hands‑on ceramic sculpting classes for all skill levels, taught by professional artists in a welcoming community studio. From pottery wheel and hand‑building to etching, silkscreen, and other printmaking techniques, these classes are perfect for beginners and experienced artists alike.
GUTTENBERG ARTS: 🌐 https://www.guttenbergarts.org/
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($120)
Starting bid
Red‑tailed Hawk, Central Park - Photograph by Montserrat Solano Carboni -Donated by the UN Photographic Society
A striking photograph of a Red‑tailed Hawk captured in Central Park, New York, in January 2025. Taken during winter, the image highlights the power and presence of this iconic urban raptor against a seasonal city landscape. With strong composition and a sense of quiet drama, the photograph reflects both the resilience of wildlife in urban environments and the beauty of New York’s natural spaces.
An elegant addition to a home or office, this framed print celebrates urban biodiversity, contemporary wildlife photography, and a deep appreciation for the natural world.
Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($100)
UNSRC PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: 🌐 https://unphoto.club/
Starting bid
Original mixed‑media artworks by Jersey City–based artist Kayt Hester, who has been part of the local arts community since 2002. Her work has been exhibited internationally, and she has created artwork for the band Pixies.
These charming pieces feature beloved backyard birds:
Each piece is created using tape on wood, measuring 5” x 5”, and painted directly on natural wood for a warm, rustic feel.
Starting bid begins at a great discount from the original value ($150)
Kayt Hester: 🌐 https://www.khester.com/about
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