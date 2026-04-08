Jersey City Birds's Silent Auction

Treat yourself to a $50 gift certificate for Asana Soul Practice, one of the most beloved boutique studios in Downtown Jersey City and Hoboken. Known for its warm, uplifting atmosphere and thoughtfully designed classes, Asana offers a diverse mix of Yoga, Yin Yoga, Pilates, and mindful movement, among others, designed to support all levels of practice.





Whether you’re looking to build strength, increase flexibility, or simply carve out intentional time for yourself, every class blends intentional sequencing, breathwork, and a strong sense of community. This certificate can be used toward any class of your choice—making it a perfect invitation to move, reset, and reconnect.





ASANA SOUL PRACTICE: 🌐 https://www.asanasoulpractice.com





Starting bid begins at a 50% discount from the original value ($50)