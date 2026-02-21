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RiverviewJazz.Org

About this event

Jersey City Jazz Festival - Jazz Alley

Exchange Place

Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

Two Day Entry 05/30 - 05/31
$95

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 30th and May 31st.


5/30 Performance Schedule:

1pm Ted Chubb

3pm David Kikoski Quartet

5pm Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry” Featuring Marilyn Crispell & Carmen Castaldi

7pm Ekep Nkwelle


5/31 Performance Schedule:

1pm Charlie Sigler Organ Band

3pm Melissa Aldana

5pm Jeff "Tain" Watts

7pm Bria Skonberg

One Day Entry - Saturday 5/30
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 30th.


5/30 Performance Schedule:

1pm Ted Chubb

3pm David Kikoski Quartet

5pm Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry” Featuring Marilyn Crispell & Carmen Castaldi

7pm Ekep Nkwelle

One Day Entry - Sunday 5/31
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 31st.


5/31 Performance Schedule:

1pm Charlie Sigler Organ Band

3pm Melissa Aldana

5pm Jeff "Tain" Watts

7pm Bria Skonberg

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