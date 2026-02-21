Jersey City Jazz Festival - Jazz Alley

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 30th and May 31st.





5/30 Performance Schedule:

1pm Ted Chubb

3pm David Kikoski Quartet

5pm Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry” Featuring Marilyn Crispell & Carmen Castaldi

7pm Ekep Nkwelle





5/31 Performance Schedule:

1pm Charlie Sigler Organ Band

3pm Melissa Aldana

5pm Jeff "Tain" Watts

7pm Bria Skonberg