Jersey City Jazz Festival - Jazz Alley

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 30th and May 31st.
5/30 Performance Schedule:
1pm Ted Chubb
3pm David Kikoski Quartet
5pm Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry” Featuring Marilyn Crispell & Carmen Castaldi
7pm Ekep Nkwelle
5/31 Performance Schedule:
1pm Charlie Sigler Organ Band
3pm Melissa Aldana
5pm Jeff "Tain" Watts
7pm Bria Skonberg
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 30th.
5/30 Performance Schedule:
1pm Ted Chubb
3pm David Kikoski Quartet
5pm Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry” Featuring Marilyn Crispell & Carmen Castaldi
7pm Ekep Nkwelle
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and includes unlimited entry into Jazz Alley all day on May 31st.
5/31 Performance Schedule:
1pm Charlie Sigler Organ Band
3pm Melissa Aldana
5pm Jeff "Tain" Watts
7pm Bria Skonberg
$
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