Jersey City Theater Center’s Silent Auction

2 Pegasus: The Orchestra tickets valued at $35 each to the season finale on April 19th: exploration of American music with a world premiere by living composer, Amy Beach’s Piano Concerto, and Dvořák’s Symphony From the New World. Plus 4 ticket passes valued at $12 each to the 2025 digital season premiere: The Four Seasons Reimagined - a groundbreaking digital concert blending Vivaldi’s timeless baroque with Piazzolla’s passionate tango. Featuring Eiko Kano (violin) and Pegasus the Orchestra.

2 Pegasus: The Orchestra tickets valued at $35 each to the season finale on April 19th: exploration of American music with a world premiere by living composer, Amy Beach’s Piano Concerto, and Dvořák’s Symphony From the New World. Plus 4 ticket passes valued at $12 each to the 2025 digital season premiere: The Four Seasons Reimagined - a groundbreaking digital concert blending Vivaldi’s timeless baroque with Piazzolla’s passionate tango. Featuring Eiko Kano (violin) and Pegasus the Orchestra.

More details...