Jersey City Theater Center’s Silent Auction

3 day/ 2 Night Stay for two (2) people at the 5 star Fairmount Sonoma Mission Inn Resort and Spa
Bottle of Silver Oak's newest and highly coveted Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Ski Canada Getaway
$3,000
Starting bid
3- day /2 night stay at your choice of either the 4 start Fairmount Chateau Whistler or the 5-star Fairmount Mont Tremblant
$150 credit toward meals, ski, or spa services
Minimal blackout dates with rooms subject to availability
Private Chef
$200
Starting bid
Celebrity Chef Claude Lewis 3-course dinner for 2 consisting of Caribbean and French fusion dishes. A $400 value.
Dinner Cruise The Spirit of New Jersey
$650
Starting bid
Complimentary Dinner Cruise for 4 Guests onboard The Spirit of New Jersey - A $1050 Value!
Broadway Tickets
$300
Starting bid
Gypsy - 2 Tickets Rear Mezzanine, April 12 performance.
Broadway Tickets
$300
Starting bid
Buena Vista Social Club - 2 Tickets Center Mezzanine, April 5 performance.
Chef Rene Jams
$45
Starting bid
Chef Rene Jams Basket may contain: Englishthyme Dry Flowers, Chef Rene Hewitt's Jams
(Blueberry, Stranberry, Raspberry), A Bitter Grace Candles - Lilly of the Valley, Shortbread Cookies with Milk and Honey, Italian Style Breadsticks with Sesame Seeds… $70 value.
Pegasus The Orchestra 2 Season Finale Tix & 4 Digital Season
$75
Starting bid
2 Pegasus: The Orchestra tickets valued at $35 each to the season finale on April 19th: exploration of American music with a world premiere by living composer, Amy Beach’s Piano Concerto, and Dvořák’s Symphony From the New World. Plus 4 ticket passes valued at $12 each to the 2025 digital season premiere: The Four Seasons Reimagined - a groundbreaking digital concert blending Vivaldi’s timeless baroque with Piazzolla’s passionate tango. Featuring Eiko Kano (violin) and Pegasus the Orchestra.
Chilltown Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
From The Common Earth… Chilltown Accessories: Chilltown Pillow, Chilltown T-Shirt, Chilltown Tea Towel, Candle. $100 Value.
